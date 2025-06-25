Rivals100 running back Jae Lamar commits to Georgia

Georgia landed a major commitment on Wednesday from Rivals100 four-star running back Jae Lamar.

Lamar chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Auburn, and Georgia Tech.

How did the Bulldogs come out on top?

"A development standpoint, the coaches, the players, just everything about the place is great," Lamar told UGASports on Wednesday morning. "(Running backs coach Josh Crawford) is a very up-front dude. I feel like I can do life with him."

The 6-foot, 200-pound running back has a strong relationship with Crawford, who made him feel like a priority in the 2026 class.

“Coach Crawford, he’s a guy I always love talking to,” Lamar said in May. “We’ve got a good relationship and I want to keep it going.”

The Bulldog staff made the South Georgia native feel at home during every visit after offering him last fall.

Lamar called Georgia his “dream school” after he was offered.

Lamar also loves Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. He attended a practice this spring and saw how Smart coached.

"Coach Kirby, he was up front with the players, telling them what they were doing wrong," Lamar recalled. "I think that is very crucial as a head coach, getting on to the players, and letting them know what they're doing wrong so they can develop. Coach Kirby is just phenomenal. He knows what he is doing with his players and I want to be coached like that."

Lamar likes the development at Georgia for running backs, calling it “RBU.”

Lamar becomes the second running back from Colquitt County to commit to Georgia in Smart’s tenure. The Bulldogs landed Daijun Edwards in the 2020 class.

Lamar is the nation’s No. 98 overall player and the No. 4 running back in the 2026 class. He becomes Georgia’s 21st commitment in this cycle and the first running back.