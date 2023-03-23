UGASports follows up our initial version of the Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 1.0 from a little less than two months ago with the second edition—a post combine and pro day version—of speculating on which Georgia players will go where in this year’s NFL Draft.

After a staggering 24 combined UGA players were drafted in 2021 and 2022, it appears this year’s draft total for the Bulldogs could very well again be in the double digits.

Analyzed are the same five mock drafts we’ve been using the last few years for this series: Draft Tek and Lines, each of which projects all seven rounds; Walter Football, which increased its forecast from three to four rounds; and Tankathon and Draft Wire, each forecasting the first three rounds. Notably, the mock drafts projected 10 different Bulldog players to get drafted, half of which are forecasted by all five mocks (mocks’ average overall selection): Jalen Carter (6.6), Broderick Jones (13.8), Nolan Smith (28.8), Kelee Ringo (42.0), and Darnell Washington (45.4). In the table below, each player is listed with their increase or decrease in average overall selection compared to the first draft tracker. For instance, Carter’s average overall selection was 3.4 for v1.0, followed by a 6.6 average for the current v2.0. That’s a decrease of 3.2 places (3 rounded) since our initial Draft Tracker in late January. After their increase/decrease since v1.0, each player is followed by a projected round, overall pick in parenthesis, and selecting NFL team according to the five mock drafts for v2.0:

Latest Mock Draft Updates for UGA Players Player (Inc./Dec. since v1.0) Drafttek (7 Rds) Lines (7) Walter Football (4) Tankathon (3) Draft Wire (3) Jalen Carter 🔻3 1 (6) DET 1 (5) SEA 1 (9) CHI 1 (5) SEA 1 (8) ATL Broderick Jones ⬆️ 20 1 (13) NYJ 1 (13) NYJ 1 (13) NYJ 1 (13) NYJ 1 (17) PIT Nolan Smith ⬆️ 12 1 (29) NO 1 (29) NO 1 (27) BUF 2 (36) LAR 1 (23) MIN Kelee Ringo 🔻20 2 (34) AZ 2 (48) DET 3 (64) CHI 2 (34) AZ 1 (30) PHI Darnell Washington ⬆️ 13 2 (45) GB 2 (58) DAL 2 (59) BUF 1 (28) CIN 2 (37) SEA Chris Smith 🔻14 2 (60) CIN 3 (97) WAS 3 (74) NYJ Warren McClendon 🔻17 5 (137) BUF 5 (141) DEN Kenny McIntosh 🔻32 5 (167) LAR 6 (193) WAS 4 (109) LV Stetson Bennett ⬆️ 80 7 (243) NYG 5 (155) TB 3 (81) DET Robert Beal ⬆️ * 6 (190) CLE