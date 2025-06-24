Baseball transfer Rylan Lujo has a winning pedigree

Say one thing for new Georgia baseball commit Rylan Lujo. He knows how to win.

His entire family does.

Lujo won four state titles playing for Stoneman Douglas High in Crestview, Fla., with three of those teams winning national titles.

Old-school baseball fans will remember his grandfather, Rennie Stennett. Stennett played 11 years in the major leagues, winning World Series titles in 1971 and 1979 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Lujog committed to Georgia on Tuesday, choosing the Bulldogs over the likes of Florida, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M, among others.

64Analytics.com rated Lujo as the 107th best player in the transfer portal.

His statistics speak for themselves.

Lujo, who is expected to contend for the starting job at third base, batted .365 with nine home runs and 56 RBI with 17 stolen bases in 21 attempts. He continues a theme for Georgia head coach Wes Johnson of adding contact-minded hitters, as Lujo only struck out 25 times in 241 at-bats.

He started every game for the Flyers, ranked third in the league in hits (85) and eighth in batting average (.366), and led all Atlantic 10 freshmen in hits, doubles (16), runs scored (52), and average.

Lugo gives the Bulldogs 14 players via the portal since the end of the season.