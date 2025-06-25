The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Another commit

Here is the June 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Howard commits

Valdosta defensive lineman Corey Howard committed to Georgia on Tuesday, hoping to become the next great edge rusher at the program.

Howard said he loved how the coaching staff compared him to two recent greats in Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker, who were both selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

"I think it's just big shoes to fill, and I think that I've prepared myself enough to be able to come in and be that guy for him," Howard said. "Talking to Coach (Tray) Scott and Coach (Chidera) Uzo-Diribe, I think those are two guys that's going to help me come in and develop how I need to play at the next level. So, I'm just looking for that wherever I go."

Howard said that he's also impressed with head coach Kirby Smart's ability to be straightforward with him as a recruit.

"He isn't ever going to shoot me anything sideways," Howard said. "He always tells me the truth about how he feels and what's going on, and the best way for me to get playing time if I come there. It's just a straightforward relationship. He is a very straightforward guy."

Still in the mix

Don't count Georgia out for Chace Calicut just yet.

While Texas is the presumed favorite to land him, Calicut talked up Georgia just before his Friday commitment date, especially with how Ellis Robinson IV treated him on his recent visit.

Calicut said he feels like he knows where he's going, but that he can't go wrong with his top three of Georgia, Michigan or Texas.

"I feel real good about my decision," Calicut said. "All three of those schools, you can't go wrong with either one of them. But I'll say definitely one school has a better program and a better defensive program than the other two."

Baseball: Lujo has winning pedigree

Former Dayton third baseman Rylan Lujo became the 14th transfer addition to Georgia's baseball program this year. With the Flyers this past season, Lujo batted .365 with nine home runs and 56 RBI with 17 stolen bases in 21 attempts. Lujo only struck out 25 times in 241 at-bats.

