A forgettable afternoon
Georgia dropped a 20-17 decision in double-overtime Saturday to South Carolina.
While the loss doesn't necessarily end the dreams the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1) had before the season began, it certainly leaves a ton of questions moving forward.
Below, UGASports has complete coverage of the loss to the Gamecocks and why it happened.
