{{ timeAgo('2019-10-13 07:27:25 -0500') }} football Edit

A forgettable afternoon

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Georgia dropped a 20-17 decision in double-overtime Saturday to South Carolina.

While the loss doesn't necessarily end the dreams the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1) had before the season began, it certainly leaves a ton of questions moving forward.

Below, UGASports has complete coverage of the loss to the Gamecocks and why it happened.

Stories

Post-Game Notebook: Smart on offense

Jake Fromm discusses the game

Dawgs give game away

Gamecocks were confident they would win

Stats

Videos

Players: "We've got to trust the coaches"

Kirby Smart: "We've got to do better as coaches"

Will Muschamp on the win

UGASportsLive: Live watch with Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young


Analysis

Post-game thoughts and observations

Four reasons Georgia lost to South Carolina


Rodrigo Blankenship reacts after missing his 42-yard field goal attempt in overtime.
Rodrigo Blankenship reacts after missing his 42-yard field goal attempt in overtime. (USA Today)
{{ article.author_name }}