Protecting the football has always been the forte of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.

That is, until Saturday.

Three interceptions by Fromm, along with a fumbled exchange on the first play of the fourth quarter, ruined whatever chances the Bulldogs had in Saturday’s 20-17 double-overtime loss to South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

“A big part of my game is to protect the ball, so when the ball gets in the other team’s hands, that’s uncharacteristic of me, our team, and this offense,” Fromm said. “I have to do a better job of taking care of the ball and move the offense.”

Ironically, all three interceptions came courtesy of Gamecock cornerback Israel Mukuamu, his third one taking place in overtime after the ball bounced off the hands of wide receiver Tyler Simmons.

Kicker Parker White would ultimately miss a short field goal to keep Georgia (5-1, 2-1) in the game, but then Rodrigo Blankenship’s miss during the second OT sent the Bulldogs home with their first loss of the year.

“That was tough, but that’s something, as an offense, we should have never put him in position for to begin with,” Fromm said. “We should have scored points right there, six points to win the game; it should not have been on him.”

Indeed.

You’re not going to beat many teams in the SEC with four turnovers, much less after throwing a pick-6 as Fromm did late in the third quarter, when Mukuamu took his first interception back 53 yards for a score.