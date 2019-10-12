With Georgia trailing by seven and the game starting to get late, Bulldogs fans began losing their patience, following a couple of inside runs bringing up another third-and-long. So much so that boos rained down from the stands at Sanford Stadium from the Georgia faithful, expressing their displeasure over what was unfolding before their very eyes. After the game, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the issues by his offense, and whether or not there were areas he wished his team had perhaps approached differently. Not really. “We called a lot of deep opportunities. But they’re not there if they’re getting pressed or at the line. Because there were several deep balls thrown, if you notice there was no space,” Smart said. “They were on the sidelines, they were out of bounds, they were getting wired. We’ve got to do a good job of winning the one-on-one, and when the pass pro’s there, and you give Jake (Fromm) time, he’s very accurate. But you’ve gotta win the one-on-ones.” Unfortunately, that didn't occur. Although Georgia out-rushed the Gamecocks 173-142, never in the game did it seem like the Bulldogs were anywhere close to establishing their offensive will as they've done so many times before. Second-down plays were often a head-scratcher. Of Georgia’s 28 second-down plays, the Bulldogs only passed the ball 11 times, just three in the first half alone. Smart was asked if he had concerns with all the second-down runs. "I don't think so. You try to play to your strengths. We went a few series with empty and with passes. It's hard when you're behind the sticks on second-and-10 as well. When it's first down, everybody can say don't go run the ball. When you're getting four yards, we consider that a pretty successful play,” he said. “There were some times we ended up second-and-9, second-and-10, but there were more times we ended up second-and-6, second-and-5, and you've got the option to do what you want against the defense. But I certainly think there were times we opened it up, and we opened up some drives by taking a shot. We did that a couple of times.” Unfortunately, nothing worked, although Smart offered no apologies for the way James Coley’s offensive game plan was conceived. “When you're not successful there, it's easy to come back and say why are you running it on first and second. Well, if the strength of your team is your backs, you feel like they can make guys miss, and the strength of your team is your offensive line, you try to rely on your strength,” Smart said. “Once they negate that, and you're not able to move them up front, you've got to try other things. We tried to do both. We opened it up and threw it over the middle a couple of times. and took a shot one time coming out. We tried those things offensively.”

Bulldog fans weren't happy with Georgia's offensive predictability. (Jake Reuse)

Blankenship takes the blame

Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was the first Bulldog to enter the post-game media area. The look on his face told the story. “I feel like I didn’t do my job today,” said Blankenship, whose 42-yard miss in double overtime enabled South Carolina to hang onto the 20-17 win. It certainly qualified as one of Blankenship’s tougher games. After a 50-yarder on Georgia’s opening drive made it 12 straight for Blankenship to start the year, the senior’s troubles began. The Gamecocks blocked what would have been a 53-yarder on the final play before the half, before his attempt in the second overtime sailed wide left. “I’ve got to go into the film room and see what happened,” said Blankenship. “Right now, I don’t know.” Smart was asked what he told Blankenship after the game. “Oh man, the guy has made so many big field goals—he’s got to go back to work. We’ll continue to show confidence in Hot Rod, he’s a worker, we believe in him, he’s meant so much to us, he’s given us so much. But it’s tough,” Smart said. “Their kicker missed one, too. It’s tough. But in that environment, you’ve got to be able to make those field goals. Rod knows that. We support him, we love him; there’s other games we wouldn’t have won without him." Unfortunately, that was little consolation to Blankenship. “My preparation stays the same. I try to approach every kick the same, no matter who we're playing, no matter the point in the game,” he said. “I try to do things exactly the same way. Today, it just didn’t work out.”

Injury update

The Bulldogs played Saturday’s game without freshman defensive end Travon Walker, who was on the field, but with his left arm in a sling. When asked about Walker earlier this week, Smart said he was “getting something done” during individual workouts while the media was in attendance. Sources tell UGASports that Walker had wrist surgery, but is not expected to be out long. …The Bulldogs also played the game without running back Brian Herrien, who came down with back spasms Friday and was unable to go. “He had back spasms and he got them yesterday. They were going treat him for it and get him out there today,” Smart said. “He tried to go, went through warmups but couldn’t get over them. It’s unfortunate that he wasn’t able to play being a senior." …Georgia also lost defensive back Mark Webb, who banged his knee with Gamecock quarterback Ryan Hiliniski. …Left guard Justin Shaffer also missed much of the game with an undisclosed injury. Georgia did get some good news on the injury front. …Jordan Davis (ankle) dressed out and did play. …Cornerback Tyson Campbell (foot) dressed out but did not play. …Solomon Kindley dressed out, albeit with a brace over his left ankle, but wound up playing most of the game after coming in at left guard on Georgia’s second offensive series before leaving once again.

