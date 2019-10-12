Four reasons why UGA lost to South Carolina
Georgia lost this afternoon 20-17 to South Carolina. It was the first home loss and SEC East defeat for UGA since the 2016 season. Here are four reasons why the Bulldogs went down today in Athens. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news