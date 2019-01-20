2018 Defensive Stats Breakdown and Review
The 2018 Georgia defense had to replace many key players from its previous season. There were times in which the unit looked strong; other times it was exposed and outplayed by more experienced attacks. In the third of five parts examining the 2018 season, we look at the Dawgs’ D and how it fared individually and as a team.
First, here are the team leaders in important categories this season. We also compare the team leaders from previous seasons, for the sake of comparison.
|Total Tackles
|Tackles for Loss
|Sacks
|Interceptions
|
2014
|
Amarlo Herrera (115)
|
Amarlo Herrera (10)
|
Leonard Floyd (6)
|
Quincy Mauger and Damian Swann (6)
|
2015
|
Jake Ganus (102)
|
Jordan Jenkins and Leonard Floyd (10 1/2)
|
Leonard Floyd (4 1/2)
|
Dominick Sanders (6)
|
2016
|
Roquan Smith (95)
|
Trenton Thompson (9 1/2)
|
Trenton Thompson, Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter (5)
|
Dominick Sanders (3)
|
2017
|
Roquan Smith (137)
|
D'Andre Walker (13 1/2)
|
Roquan Smith (6 1/2)
|
Dominick Sanders (4)
|
2018
|
Richard LeCounte (74)
|
D'Andre Walker (11)
|
D'Andre Walker (7 1/2)
|
Deandre Baker, J.R. Reed and Tae Crowder (2)
This season marked the third time since 1976, when Georgia recording tackle leaders, that the top stopper has had the team with fewer than 80 tackles. The other two are Richard Seymour in 1999 with 74 and Shawn Williams in 2011 with 72.
The seven and a half sacks by Walker were the most by a Bulldog individually since Jarvis Jones in 2012.
Here's how many points per game Georgia allowed over the last five seasons, including the Bulldogs’ SEC rank in that category. We also distinguish rushing from passing touchdowns.
|Games Played
|TD Rushes Allowed
|TD Passes Allowed
|Points/Game Allowed and SEC Ranks
|
2014
|
13
|
23
|
13
|
20.7 (5th)
|
2015
|
13
|
11
|
11
|
16.9 (3rd)
|
2016
|
13
|
24
|
14
|
24.0 (T-5th)
|
2017
|
15
|
8
|
19
|
16.4 (2nd)
|
2018
|
14
|
18
|
13
|
19.2 (5th)
The next two measurements vary based on the quality and style of the opponent, but they're still worth a look.
First, rushing defense.Check out these numbers on rushing yards allowed per game, and also the average per rush attempt, with conference rankings.
|Rush Yards/Game Allowed and SEC Ranks
|Rush Yards/Attempt and SEC Ranks
|
2014
|
166.8 (8th)
|
4.1 (6th)
|
2015
|
149.5 (8th)
|
4.0 (7th)
|
2016
|
143.7 (4th)
|
4.0 (5th)
|
2017
|
126.0 (2nd)
|
3.7 (3rd)
|
2018
|
134.0 (5th)
|
4.0 (7th)
Here are the passing defense stats with the completion percentage allowed as well as the pass yards allowed per game, and how they compare to the rest of the SEC.
|Comp Pct Allowed and SEC Ranks
|Pass Yards/Game Allowed and SEC Ranks
|
2014
|
53.8 (5th)
|
170.4 (2nd)
|
2015
|
51.7 (3rd)
|
156.5 (1st)
|
2016
|
59.0 (11th)
|
183.8 (2nd)
|
2017
|
55.8 (7th)
|
168.9 (3rd)
|
2018
|
61.0 (9th)
|
180.3 (3rd)
Last season was the first time that Georgia has allowed a completion percentage over 60 percent since 2001.
Here are other key stats over the last five seasons and how the Bulldogs have fared.
|Games Played
|Sacks and SEC Ranks
|Interceptions and SEC Ranks
|
2014
|
13
|
28 (T-7th)
|
16 (T-3rd)
|
2015
|
13
|
21 (10th)
|
12 (T-6th)
|
2016
|
13
|
29 (6th)
|
15 (T-3rd)
|
2017
|
15
|
34 (6th)
|
12 (T-5th)
|
2018
|
14
|
24 (12th)
|
8 (10th)
Check out these numbers as well on how this season looked on the whole.
|Number of Games
|Season-Low
|
Games Allowing 14 or fewer points
|
5
|
0 vs. Austin Peay
|
Games Allowing 100 or fewer rush yards
|
4
|
54 vs. South Carolina
|
Games Allowing 150 or fewer pass yards
|
5
|
61 vs. Austin Peay
|
Games Allowing 300 or fewer total yards
|
6
|
152 vs. Austin Peay
This and that:
The season-opening shutout against Austin Peay was the first time Georgia allowed zero points in an opener since 2003 against Clemson.
Deandre Baker became the first Georgia player to win the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in college football. Teams did not throw to whomever he was covering very frequently, though he finished with two interceptions on the season and seven for his career. He still managed to lead the team with ten pass breakups.
J.R. Reed finished second on the team in tackles for the second straight season. He had 66 this past season and 79 in 2017.
There were eight Dawgs who finished somewhere between 40 and 59 tackles in 2018.
D’Andre Walker had six career sacks in his first three seasons (41 games) entering this past season. He led the team with 7-1/2 alone in 2018. He finished with 13-1/2 career sacks, good for 17th all-time by a Bulldog.
Georgia had a season-high four sacks vs. Kentucky and three more against UMass, LSU and Georgia Tech.
Freshman Channing Tindall was second on the team with two sacks and there were 13 other Bulldogs who had anywhere between a half sack and one and a half sacks.
Four different Bulldogs had games with at least ten tackles: Richard LeCounte, Monty Rice, Jonathan Ledbetter, and Tyson Campbell.
This was also the first time for allowing 12 or fewer points to Tennessee in back-to-back games since 1924 and 1925.
The Bulldogs have allowed 10 or fewer points to Auburn in seven of the last nine games.
In the game against South Carolina and the SEC Championship against Alabama, Georgia had a season-high two interceptions.
Against Missouri, Florida and Kentucky, the Dawgs recovered a season-high two fumbles. Against Missouri and Florida, they forced a season-high three fumbles.
