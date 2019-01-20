The 2018 Georgia defense had to replace many key players from its previous season. There were times in which the unit looked strong; other times it was exposed and outplayed by more experienced attacks. In the third of five parts examining the 2018 season, we look at the Dawgs’ D and how it fared individually and as a team. First, here are the team leaders in important categories this season. We also compare the team leaders from previous seasons, for the sake of comparison.

Georgia Defensive Leders - Last 5 Seasons Total Tackles Tackles for Loss Sacks Interceptions 2014 Amarlo Herrera (115) Amarlo Herrera (10) Leonard Floyd (6) Quincy Mauger and Damian Swann (6) 2015 Jake Ganus (102) Jordan Jenkins and Leonard Floyd (10 1/2) Leonard Floyd (4 1/2) Dominick Sanders (6) 2016 Roquan Smith (95) Trenton Thompson (9 1/2) Trenton Thompson, Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter (5) Dominick Sanders (3) 2017 Roquan Smith (137) D'Andre Walker (13 1/2) Roquan Smith (6 1/2) Dominick Sanders (4) 2018 Richard LeCounte (74) D'Andre Walker (11) D'Andre Walker (7 1/2) Deandre Baker, J.R. Reed and Tae Crowder (2)

This season marked the third time since 1976, when Georgia recording tackle leaders, that the top stopper has had the team with fewer than 80 tackles. The other two are Richard Seymour in 1999 with 74 and Shawn Williams in 2011 with 72. The seven and a half sacks by Walker were the most by a Bulldog individually since Jarvis Jones in 2012. Here's how many points per game Georgia allowed over the last five seasons, including the Bulldogs’ SEC rank in that category. We also distinguish rushing from passing touchdowns.

Georgia Points and TD Allowed - Last 5 Seasons Games Played TD Rushes Allowed TD Passes Allowed Points/Game Allowed and SEC Ranks 2014 13 23 13 20.7 (5th) 2015 13 11 11 16.9 (3rd) 2016 13 24 14 24.0 (T-5th) 2017 15 8 19 16.4 (2nd) 2018 14 18 13 19.2 (5th)

The next two measurements vary based on the quality and style of the opponent, but they're still worth a look. First, rushing defense.Check out these numbers on rushing yards allowed per game, and also the average per rush attempt, with conference rankings.

Georgia's Rush Defense and SEC Ranks - Last 5 Seasons Rush Yards/Game Allowed and SEC Ranks Rush Yards/Attempt and SEC Ranks 2014 166.8 (8th) 4.1 (6th) 2015 149.5 (8th) 4.0 (7th) 2016 143.7 (4th) 4.0 (5th) 2017 126.0 (2nd) 3.7 (3rd) 2018 134.0 (5th) 4.0 (7th)

Here are the passing defense stats with the completion percentage allowed as well as the pass yards allowed per game, and how they compare to the rest of the SEC.

Georgia's Pass Defense and SEC Ranks - Last 5 Seasons Comp Pct Allowed and SEC Ranks Pass Yards/Game Allowed and SEC Ranks 2014 53.8 (5th) 170.4 (2nd) 2015 51.7 (3rd) 156.5 (1st) 2016 59.0 (11th) 183.8 (2nd) 2017 55.8 (7th) 168.9 (3rd) 2018 61.0 (9th) 180.3 (3rd)

Last season was the first time that Georgia has allowed a completion percentage over 60 percent since 2001. Here are other key stats over the last five seasons and how the Bulldogs have fared.

Georgia Misc Defensive Stats and SEC Ranks - Last 5 Seasons Games Played Sacks and SEC Ranks Interceptions and SEC Ranks 2014 13 28 (T-7th) 16 (T-3rd) 2015 13 21 (10th) 12 (T-6th) 2016 13 29 (6th) 15 (T-3rd) 2017 15 34 (6th) 12 (T-5th) 2018 14 24 (12th) 8 (10th)

Check out these numbers as well on how this season looked on the whole.

Other Misc Defensive Numbers by the Bulldogs This Season (14 Games) Number of Games Season-Low Games Allowing 14 or fewer points 5 0 vs. Austin Peay Games Allowing 100 or fewer rush yards 4 54 vs. South Carolina Games Allowing 150 or fewer pass yards 5 61 vs. Austin Peay Games Allowing 300 or fewer total yards 6 152 vs. Austin Peay