The 2018 season came to an end earlier this month. Overall, the Dawgs put up some pretty impressive numbers (while some were not as-fan friendly). But there are always more numbers to crunch. This, then, is the beginning of a five-part series offering statistics you may not have known. Let's begin by breaking down the Georgia passing game of 2019. And to get a better read on that, let's step back and see how the numbers have run over the past decade.

Georgia Passing Stats as a Team - Last Ten Seasons Completion Pct Pass Yards / Game TD Passes Interceptions 2009 54.9 201.2 24 17 2010 60.7 242.4 25 8 2011 59.2 244.5 37 14 2012 63.7 285.1 37 11 2013 63.8 314.2 31 12 2014 67.4 199.9 24 6 2015 60.9 185.1 14 8 2016 54.9 193.5 16 9 2017 61.0 176.9 24 9 2018 67.8 226.9 34 6

This season, the team was second in the SEC to Alabama in completion percentage. The Dawgs were eighth in the conference in passing yards per game (mostly since the Dawgs ran a lot, especially in games that ended in a rout. The Dawgs were also second behind the Tide in touchdown passes in the SEC. They were one of six conference teams that threw six or fewer interceptions this season. Georgia's 67.8 completion percentage as a team set a school record, and the total of 34 combined touchdown passes was tied for third in school history. The 1.68 interceptions percentage was the fourth best (in this case lowest) ever by a Bulldog team. Individually it was Jake Fromm who was climbing many of the season and career Georgia Bulldog charts. Fromm was 207-of-307 (67.4) for 2,761 yards for 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. Let's zoom in for a deeper look at his numbers. Fromm had three touchdown passes in the Sugar Bowl. It was the eighth time in his career that he has thrown for three or more in a game. His 30 on the season was just the third time ever that a Georgia quarterback has thrown 30 or more touchdown passes in a season. He finished tied for tenth in the nation in that category. Here's a look at the top five Georgia performances in this category, and how many pass attempts they had in that season.



Most TD Passes in a Single Season by a Georgia Bulldog Season TD Passes Pass Attempts Aaron Murray 2012 36 386 Aaron Murray 2011 35 403 Jake Fromm 2018 30 307 Aaron Murray 2013 26 347 Matthew Stafford 2008 25 383

In terms of a career, Fromm passed Stafford and now sits alone in fourth place for the most all-time for a Bulldog quarterback. Here's how he stands and where the others were after their first two seasons as comparison.

Most Career TD Passes by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons TD Passes TD Passes after 2 Seasons Aaron Murray 2010-13 121 59 David Greene 2001-04 72 39 Eric Zeier 1991-94 67 19 Jake Fromm 2017-present 54 54 Matthew Stafford 2006-08 51 26

His 2,761 passing yards were the third most by a Georgia sophomore behind Aaron Murray and David Greene. As for yards passing in a career, Fromm is a little farther back. He stands in seventh place. Here's his spot and once again I showed where the others are after their first two seasons.

Most Career Pass Yards by a Georgia Bulldog Seasons Pass Yards Pass Yards after 2 Seasons Aaron Murray 2010-13 13,166 6,198 David Greene 2001-04 11,528 5,713 Eric Zeier 1991-94 11,153 4,232 Matthew Stafford 2006-08 7,731 4,673 Quincy Carter 1998-00 6,447 5,197 Mike Bobo 1994-97 6,334 1,143 Jake Fromm 2017-present 5,376 5,376

As for passing yards per attempt, Fromm was ninth in the nation at 8.99. He had 8.99 passing yards per attempt last season as well. As for completion percentage, Fromm’s 67.426 (207-of-307) finished just behind Hutson Mason’s 67.870 (188-of-277) from 2014. Fromm’s 64.883 trails only Mason once again. The former quarterback completed 64.977 in his passes during his career with the red and black.

Jake Fromm - 2018 Passing Stats by Quarter Completion Pct TD Passes Interceptions 1st Quarter 71.3 (62/87) 8 2 2nd Quarter 65.7 (71/108) 10 0 3rd Quarter 70.5 (43/61) 7 3 4th Quarter 60.0 (30/50) 5 1

Check out his stats by down as well as other stat comparisons for this season by Fromm this season.

Jake Fromm - 2018 Passing Stats by Down Completion Pct TD Passes Interceptions 1st Down 65.5 (78/119) 9 2 2nd Down 75.0 (81/108) 11 0 3rd Down *** 57.9 (44/76) 9 4 4th Down 100.0 (3/3) 1 0 3rd Down (1-6 yards to go) 63.9 (23/36) 6 0 3rd Down (7 or more yards to go 52.5 (21/40) 3 4

Jake Fromm - 2018 Passing Stats Comparison Completion Pct TD Passes Interceptions At home 75.4 (86/114) 15 1 On Road 61.1 (58/95) 6 4 Neutral Games 64.3 (63.98) 9 1 When Winning in Game 70.9 (124/175) 19 2 When Tied 68.8 (33/48) 4 1 When Losing in Game 62.7 (49/83) 7 3 vs. SEC + SEC Championship 65.5 (146/223) 17 5 vs. Non-Conference Games 72.6 (61/84) 13 1 vs. Ranked Teams 63.5 (108/170) 12 4 vs. Unranked Teams 72.3 (99/137) 18 2