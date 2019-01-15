Ticker
2018 - Receiving Stats Breakdown and Review

Dave McMahon • UGASports.com
The 2018 season for the Georgia Bulldogs was a team effort, as far as receiving is concerned. Several Dawgs did very well, but in the course of the season, the team seemed to be missing a dominant force. This is the second in a five-part series reviewing the year. The preceding segment examined the players who threw the ball; now we focus on those who caught it.

I decided to divide the receivers into three groups. Here's a breakdown on the total number of receptions divided in percentage by the wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs.

UGA - Pct of Completions by Position Group: Last 10 Seasons
Total Rec by Wide Receivers by Tight Ends by Running Backs Other

2009

190

60.5

20.0

19.5

---

2010

218

68.8

17.9

13.3

---

2011

257

67.7

23.7

8.1

0.5

2012

254

73.6

13.8

12.6

---

2013

293

60.4

13.7

25.9

---

2014

217

65.9

14.3

19.8

---

2015

199

63.3

14.1

22.6

---

2016

212

61.8

19.3

18.9

---

2017

186

70.4

11.8

17.8

---

2018

242

59.5

17.8

22.3

0.4

Different Bulldogs were the go-to-receivers throughout the season. There were 19 players with at least one reception this season, and nine different Dawgs had at least one touchdown. Six different receivers averaged at least one reception per game. Here is how they did, as we breaking down the 2018 season into two halves.

Georgia Receptions - Season Breakdown
First 7 Games - Receptions (TD) Last 7 Games - Receptions (TD)

Riley Ridley

25 (5)

19 (4)

Mecole Hardman

24 (4)

10 (3)

D'Andre Swift

12 (1)

20 (2)

Isaac Nauta

13 (1)

17 (2)

Jeremiah Holloman

11 (2)

13 (3)

Terry Godwin

7 (1)

16 (2)
*** Receivers can be WR, TE or RB

Here's a look at how Georgia’s top three receivers fared in terms of catching the ball, over the last ten seasons.

Top 3 Bulldogs by Receptions - Last 10 Seasons
Leading Receiver 2nd Receiver 3rd Receiver

2009

A.J. Green (53)

Michael Moore (25)

Orson Charles (23)

2010

A.J. Green (57)

Kris Durham (32)

Tavarres King (27)

2011

Tavarres King (47)

Malcolm Mitchell (45)

Orson Charles (45)

2012

Tavarres King (42)

Malcolm Mitchell (40)

Marlon Brown (27)

2013

Chris Conley (45)

Michael Bennett (41)

Todd Gurley (37)

2014

Michael Bennett (37)

Chris Conley (36)

Malcolm Mitchell (31)

2015

Malcolm Mitchell (58)

Terry Godwin (35)

Sony Michel (26)

2016

Isaiah McKenzie (44)

Terry Godwin (38)

Isaac Nauta (29)

2017

Javon Wims (45)

Terry Godwin (38)

Mecole Hardman (28)

2018

Riley Ridley (44)

Mecole Hardman (34)

D'Andre Swift (32)
*** Receivers can be WR, TE or RB

Here are the top three of the last ten seasons, in terms of yards receiving by season.

Top 3 Bulldogs by Yards Receiving : Last 10 Seasons
Leading Receiver 2nd Receiver 3rd Receiver

2009

A.J. Green (808)

Tavarres King (377)

Orson Charles (374)

2010

A.J Green (848)

Kris Durham (659)

Tavarres King (504)

2011

Tavarres King (705)

Malcolm Mitchell (665)

Orson Charles (574)

2012

Tavarres King (950)

Malcolm Mitchell (572)

Marlon Brown (469)

2013

Chris Conley (651)

Michael Bennett (538)

Arthur Lynch (459)

2014

Chris Conley (657)

Michael Bennett (404)

Jeb Blazevich (269)

2015

Malcolm Mitchell (865)

Terry Godwin (379)

Sony Michel (270)

2016

Isaiah McKenzie (633)

Terry Godwin (397)

Isaac Nauta (361)

2017

Javon Wims (720)

Terry Godwin (639)

Mecole Hardman (418)

2018

Riley Ridley (570)

Mecole Hardman (532)

Isaac Nauta (430)
*** Receivers can be WR, TE or RB

Riley Ridley led Georgia in all three major receiving categories: receptions, yards receiving, and touchdown receptions. His nine touchdown receptions were not only the most by a Ridley brother in a season (Calvin was an Alabama standout), but the second most ever by a Bulldog in a single season. Check out all the Dawgs who had nine or more in a season, and how many receptions they had in that season as well.

Most TD Receptions in a Season by a Georgia Bulldog
Season TD Receptions Total Receptions

Terrence Edwards

2002

11

59

Brice Hunter

1993

9

76

Hason Graham

1994

9

46

Terrence Edwards

1999

9

53

A.J. Green

2010

9

42

Riley Ridley

2018

9

44

Ridley is one of the Bulldogs who declared for the NFL draft; another was Isaac Nauta. Over the past 20 seasons, Nauta has caught the third most passes in career by a Georgia tight end. Here are the top five.

Most Career Receptions by a Bulldog Tight End - Last 20 Seasons
Seasons Career Receptions Career TD Receptions

Orson Charles

2009-11

94

10

Randy McMichael

1999-01

90

5

Isaac Nauta

2016-18

68

8

Leonard Pope

2003-05

65

10

Ben Watson

2001-03

65

8

What about throwing to the running backs? After two seasons, current Bulldog D’Andre Swift has had the fourth most receptions by a Georgia running back in that time period.

Most Career Receptions by a Bulldog Running Back - Last 20 Seasons
Seasons Career Receptions Career TD Receptions

Todd Gurley

2012-14

65

6

Sony Michel

2014-17

64

6

Knowshon Moreno

2007-08

53

2

D'Andre Swift

2017-present

49

4

Thomas Brown

2004-07

39

2

Mecole Hardman and D’Andre Swift each had six receptions in a game—the most by a Georgia player this season. Isaac Nauta and Swift each had five, tied for the second most with Riley Ridley, who had five on four different occasions.

Hardman was the only Dawg to reach the 100-yard mark in a game this season with 103 in the game against South Carolina. Terry Godwin (95) and Jeremiah Holloman (90) had the next highest totals.

Hardman had seven touchdown receptions this past season. Four of them were at least 44 yards in length. He had two more from at least this distance in 2017.

Godwin finished his career with 134 receptions. He finished in a tie for tenth all-time with Michael Bennett in career receptions as a Bulldog. His 1,800 yards receiving during his career were just 175 shy of tenth-place holder Juan Daniels’ career total.

Holloman against Florida and Ridley against Georgia Tech represented the only two occasions when Georgia had a player with two touchdown receptions in a game in 2018.

Tyler Simmons, Jayson Stanley, and Brian Herrien each had their first career touchdown reception in 2018.


In case you missed part 1 of the series, click here: Passing Stats


