The 2018 season for the Georgia Bulldogs was a team effort, as far as receiving is concerned. Several Dawgs did very well, but in the course of the season, the team seemed to be missing a dominant force. This is the second in a five-part series reviewing the year. The preceding segment examined the players who threw the ball; now we focus on those who caught it. I decided to divide the receivers into three groups. Here's a breakdown on the total number of receptions divided in percentage by the wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs.

UGA - Pct of Completions by Position Group: Last 10 Seasons Total Rec by Wide Receivers by Tight Ends by Running Backs Other 2009 190 60.5 20.0 19.5 --- 2010 218 68.8 17.9 13.3 --- 2011 257 67.7 23.7 8.1 0.5 2012 254 73.6 13.8 12.6 --- 2013 293 60.4 13.7 25.9 --- 2014 217 65.9 14.3 19.8 --- 2015 199 63.3 14.1 22.6 --- 2016 212 61.8 19.3 18.9 --- 2017 186 70.4 11.8 17.8 --- 2018 242 59.5 17.8 22.3 0.4

Different Bulldogs were the go-to-receivers throughout the season. There were 19 players with at least one reception this season, and nine different Dawgs had at least one touchdown. Six different receivers averaged at least one reception per game. Here is how they did, as we breaking down the 2018 season into two halves.

Georgia Receptions - Season Breakdown First 7 Games - Receptions (TD) Last 7 Games - Receptions (TD) Riley Ridley 25 (5) 19 (4) Mecole Hardman 24 (4) 10 (3) D'Andre Swift 12 (1) 20 (2) Isaac Nauta 13 (1) 17 (2) Jeremiah Holloman 11 (2) 13 (3) Terry Godwin 7 (1) 16 (2)

Here's a look at how Georgia’s top three receivers fared in terms of catching the ball, over the last ten seasons.

Top 3 Bulldogs by Receptions - Last 10 Seasons Leading Receiver 2nd Receiver 3rd Receiver 2009 A.J. Green (53) Michael Moore (25) Orson Charles (23) 2010 A.J. Green (57) Kris Durham (32) Tavarres King (27) 2011 Tavarres King (47) Malcolm Mitchell (45) Orson Charles (45) 2012 Tavarres King (42) Malcolm Mitchell (40) Marlon Brown (27) 2013 Chris Conley (45) Michael Bennett (41) Todd Gurley (37) 2014 Michael Bennett (37) Chris Conley (36) Malcolm Mitchell (31) 2015 Malcolm Mitchell (58) Terry Godwin (35) Sony Michel (26) 2016 Isaiah McKenzie (44) Terry Godwin (38) Isaac Nauta (29) 2017 Javon Wims (45) Terry Godwin (38) Mecole Hardman (28) 2018 Riley Ridley (44) Mecole Hardman (34) D'Andre Swift (32)

Here are the top three of the last ten seasons, in terms of yards receiving by season.

Top 3 Bulldogs by Yards Receiving : Last 10 Seasons Leading Receiver 2nd Receiver 3rd Receiver 2009 A.J. Green (808) Tavarres King (377) Orson Charles (374) 2010 A.J Green (848) Kris Durham (659) Tavarres King (504) 2011 Tavarres King (705) Malcolm Mitchell (665) Orson Charles (574) 2012 Tavarres King (950) Malcolm Mitchell (572) Marlon Brown (469) 2013 Chris Conley (651) Michael Bennett (538) Arthur Lynch (459) 2014 Chris Conley (657) Michael Bennett (404) Jeb Blazevich (269) 2015 Malcolm Mitchell (865) Terry Godwin (379) Sony Michel (270) 2016 Isaiah McKenzie (633) Terry Godwin (397) Isaac Nauta (361) 2017 Javon Wims (720) Terry Godwin (639) Mecole Hardman (418) 2018 Riley Ridley (570) Mecole Hardman (532) Isaac Nauta (430)

Riley Ridley led Georgia in all three major receiving categories: receptions, yards receiving, and touchdown receptions. His nine touchdown receptions were not only the most by a Ridley brother in a season (Calvin was an Alabama standout), but the second most ever by a Bulldog in a single season. Check out all the Dawgs who had nine or more in a season, and how many receptions they had in that season as well.

Most TD Receptions in a Season by a Georgia Bulldog Season TD Receptions Total Receptions Terrence Edwards 2002 11 59 Brice Hunter 1993 9 76 Hason Graham 1994 9 46 Terrence Edwards 1999 9 53 A.J. Green 2010 9 42 Riley Ridley 2018 9 44

Ridley is one of the Bulldogs who declared for the NFL draft; another was Isaac Nauta. Over the past 20 seasons, Nauta has caught the third most passes in career by a Georgia tight end. Here are the top five.

Most Career Receptions by a Bulldog Tight End - Last 20 Seasons Seasons Career Receptions Career TD Receptions Orson Charles 2009-11 94 10 Randy McMichael 1999-01 90 5 Isaac Nauta 2016-18 68 8 Leonard Pope 2003-05 65 10 Ben Watson 2001-03 65 8

What about throwing to the running backs? After two seasons, current Bulldog D’Andre Swift has had the fourth most receptions by a Georgia running back in that time period.

Most Career Receptions by a Bulldog Running Back - Last 20 Seasons Seasons Career Receptions Career TD Receptions Todd Gurley 2012-14 65 6 Sony Michel 2014-17 64 6 Knowshon Moreno 2007-08 53 2 D'Andre Swift 2017-present 49 4 Thomas Brown 2004-07 39 2