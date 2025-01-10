With No. 16 Sooners up next, Bulldogs eye consistency

Although it’s way too early to predict Georgia’s ultimate journey through the rest of the college basketball season, Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey said there are lessons learned from last year’s run to the Elite Eight by the Tigers that the Bulldogs can apply to themselves.

So what if the Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1) play just their third conference game of the year Saturday night (6 p.m., ESPN2) when No. 16 Oklahoma pays its first visit to Stegeman Coliseum?

“I remember we lost the first conference game, similar to what we did this year,” Godfrey said. “But it was just about not giving up and being consistent every single day despite the outcome really helped us, you know, throughout the season and in the postseason when we had a really deep tournament run.”

Certainly, nobody in Georgia’s basketball facility is thinking about the postseason this year, not with 16 SEC games remaining in what’s nothing short of a gauntlet of difficult games. The Bulldogs travel to top-ranked Tennessee before hosting No. 2 Auburn next week.

However difficult the schedule will be, Bulldog head coach Mike White is repeating Godfrey's message of consistency to his players.

“I think it's more about who you're playing and the fact that the schedule ahead of us is brutal, so everyone in this league will take their lumps. It's just going to happen,” White said. “But we're going to be consistent with our work In our next practice in our next film session. It's just the way these guys are so it's a really good team to work with, which gives you a chance in the win-loss column. You can still again play really well against some of these teams like Oklahoma and come up short just based on the other team playing better than you. We’ve just got to continue to get better That's where our focus is right now.”

Godfrey likes the path the Bulldogs appear to be taking.

Thanks to their 82-69 win over No. 6 Kentucky, the Bulldogs showed what they’re capable of, even if the shots aren’t falling (41.8 percent against the Wildcats).

“I think just Coach White, you know, he's had a ton of success in this profession, and he just wants us to be the same level-minded guys every single day,” Godfrey said. “I think that's something I learned last year that he preaches to us this year. So, I just think, you know, our staff and the experience that we have in our staff is going to allow us just to be there mentally every single day.”

White doesn’t expect that to change.

“With this team, it would surprise me if we lost our level of consistency if it was negatively affected, or significantly I should say,” White said. “But Every team in the country is going to have The challenges to their to their young people will to be as consistent as possible and be detail-oriented and to be locked into the scouting report, and not on the wins, responding to losses, all those things.”