Roquan Smith will have some company with the Chicago Bears.

On Saturday, wide receiver Javon Wims learned he’ll be heading to the Windy City as well, as Chicago took the former Bulldog wide out with the 224th pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

The Miami native was Georgia’s leading receiver and the favorite target of quarterback Jake Fromm with 45 catches for 720 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wims was the sixth and final Bulldog selected in the NFL Draft, joining Smith, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (New England), running back Sony Michel (New England), Nick Chubb (Cleveland), and Lorenzo Carter (New York Giants).

Defensive lineman Trenton Thompson, linebacker Davin Bellamy, defensive lineman John Atkins, and safety Dominick Sanders were each thought to be candidates for late-round selection, but will now look to sign free agent contracts.

