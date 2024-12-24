Georgia trending in right direction for 4-star tailback Carsyn Baker

Top Dawgs include McConkey and Bowers continue their phenomenal rookie campaigns, and James Cook keeps on cooking.
Georgia awaits a decision from transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young show you what Notre Dame has on offense and defense as UGA preps for the Irish.
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's defensive tackle big board in the 2026 class.
Check out our daily coverage of who Georgia is after and who the Bulldogs are losing.
