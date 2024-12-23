Georgia quarterback Carson Beck undergoes elbow surgery

Carson Beck is officially done for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Georgia confirmed on Monday night that the senior quarterback underwent successful surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

"Georgia quarterback Carson Beck underwent successful surgery Monday on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Ca," a statement sent out by Georgia read. "A full recovery is expected with throwing to begin spring of 2025."

Beck went down with the injury on the final play of the first half in the SEC Championship Game on December 7.

Georgia will now turn to redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton in Beck's absence. Stockton completed 12-of-16 passes for 71 yards with one interception in the second half and overtime as the Bulldogs beat Texas in the SEC title game.

"Well, I would say just experience, right? He gets lots of reps prior to these practices but he's getting much more now,” Smart said about Stockton on Sunday. “I do think knowing that when you get ready for an opponent like Notre Dame, you need time and we haven't known who we were going to play for I guess now what 24-48 hours we've known and 72 hours. There’s certainly a lot of time in prep you can do to prepare for that. We prepared for some of that prior to that, as we knew it would be within two opponents, but I think the biggest thing is his competition at practice. The situations we put him in, all those things allow him to get better as a quarterback.”