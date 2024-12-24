Five-star LB Tyler Atkinson adds state title to impressive resume

Tyler Atkinson didn't have many unchecked boxes remaining on his resume.

The Grayson High School standout is a five-star prospect in the 2026 class, the top-ranked outside linebacker in the cycle. He has won numerous awards and accolades throughout his high school career in addition to collecting a boatload of offers from top colleges.

But Atkinson didn't have a state championship. That changed on December 18 as he helped lead Grayson to an upset win over Carrollton in the GHSA AAAAAA state title game.