Sedrick Van Pran has played with several running backs during his Georgia career.

There’s something about Daijun Edwards that stands out differently from them all.

“No. 30 (Edwards) has a very unique running style from the sense of he’s patient, but he also has a very unique burst to him,” Van Pran said. “He’s patient in that he’s not going to hit the first hole he sees and hit it 20 mph. That’s not him. But what he will do is he’s patient, he’ll let blocks develop. He’ll help set those blocks up.”

Edwards is apparently doing something right.

Despite missing the first two games recovering from a minor knee injury, Edwards has established himself as one of the better backs in the SEC.

It’s frightening to think where the Bulldogs would be without him.

Beset with injuries to its running back room, Georgia has seen a healthy Edwards as a true lynchpin for the Bulldogs. His 555 yards on 96 carries is good enough for seventh in the SEC. Edwards’ eight rushing touchdowns are good enough for second.

"I think he's an unbelievably tough kid. Has great vision and balance. People hate tackling him, and he plays behind a really good offensive line and offense. And he makes the most of it," head coach Kirby Smart said after the game "You've not met a more durable, tough... I mean he picked up a blitz today, he threw it up in there, and he's about 200 pounds and the guy coming is 230-240. It says a lot about him and who he is."

Edwards finished with 16 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Gators. It marked the second time in two years he found the end zone twice against Georgia's arch-rival.

"He's the most hard-nosed, make-some-miss, shake and bake ..." wide receiver Ladd McConkey said. "When he gets the ball, I think everyone watches him."