Why patience is more than a virtue for Daijun Edwards
Sedrick Van Pran has played with several running backs during his Georgia career.
There’s something about Daijun Edwards that stands out differently from them all.
“No. 30 (Edwards) has a very unique running style from the sense of he’s patient, but he also has a very unique burst to him,” Van Pran said. “He’s patient in that he’s not going to hit the first hole he sees and hit it 20 mph. That’s not him. But what he will do is he’s patient, he’ll let blocks develop. He’ll help set those blocks up.”
Edwards is apparently doing something right.
Despite missing the first two games recovering from a minor knee injury, Edwards has established himself as one of the better backs in the SEC.
It’s frightening to think where the Bulldogs would be without him.
Beset with injuries to its running back room, Georgia has seen a healthy Edwards as a true lynchpin for the Bulldogs. His 555 yards on 96 carries is good enough for seventh in the SEC. Edwards’ eight rushing touchdowns are good enough for second.
"I think he's an unbelievably tough kid. Has great vision and balance. People hate tackling him, and he plays behind a really good offensive line and offense. And he makes the most of it," head coach Kirby Smart said after the game "You've not met a more durable, tough... I mean he picked up a blitz today, he threw it up in there, and he's about 200 pounds and the guy coming is 230-240. It says a lot about him and who he is."
Edwards finished with 16 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Gators. It marked the second time in two years he found the end zone twice against Georgia's arch-rival.
"He's the most hard-nosed, make-some-miss, shake and bake ..." wide receiver Ladd McConkey said. "When he gets the ball, I think everyone watches him."
Van Pran typically has a very good view.
“He’s slippery when it comes to getting him down the ground tackling,” Van Pran said. “I really don’t know how he does some of the things he does by stopping on a dime and cutting the way he does, but from a very, very early time here at Georgia, it was evident that 30 had a very unique running style, and it’s one that we’re very grateful for.”
Defensive players aren’t likely to agree.
Bulldog star Tykee Smith knows all about going against Edwards during scrimmages and during practice when the team goes good-on-good.
It’s not a lot of fun.
“He’s hard to tackle, because you barely know where he’s at,” Smith said. “He’s really shifty and he knows how to make you miss, plus he’s able to run with power. It’s really hard going against a guy like that.”
Of course, Edwards has plenty of help.
"He's got good offensive line blocking for him, good vision, great experience. I think he knows when to hit it and when to be patient,” Smart said. “Some of that is based on the front they're in, the pressure they're in, the amount of space there is. Every back has his style, and I think his fits him well."