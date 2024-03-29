Because he didn’t see the field as quickly as fellow 2022 signee Malaki Starks, many fans wondered what was "wrong" with JaCorey Thomas.

Turns out, it was nothing at all.

Although he signed with the Bulldogs as a safety, Thomas never played the position in high school.

But now in his third season, after countless practice sessions and 17 games in a backup role, the Orlando native appears ready to compete for a bigger role.

“In high school, I didn’t play safety. I played more on the offensive side of the ball. But I was like, I’d rather hit people than get hit by people, so I came to the conclusion that I wanted to play safety,” Thomas said. “But learning to play safety here is very difficult. There were a lot of ins and outs of our defense that were quite difficult for me, because I didn’t play the position at the time.

“But things started clicking around last year; I started to get in like a groove. From that point on, I’ve been growing, growing, and growing.”

At Orlando’s Boone High School, Thomas did play some defense, but it was more of a star/nickel position.

The first time he stepped on Georgia’s field as a safety, it was the first time he’d done so in his entire career.

“We recruited him as a size and speed player. He has really good size, really good speed,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He is fun to coach and is a great kid. He played a lot of nickel-star in high school, more like a Sam linebacker walking out in space. We taught him his freshman year how to play safety.”