UGASports - Who to watch for when Georgia plays Kentucky (defense)

Dayne: Jamar Watson is the SEC's leading returner in sack total. He had six and a half sacks and 36 tackles last year. You see his recruiting profile. Watson is yet another example of a good player that has been developed by Kentucky into an All-SEC talent. He is a speed rusher with nifty footwork and tireless effort. He goes by "Boogie," a fitting name for his style of play. You can attribute the good footwork to his time as a former basketball player and a tap dancer, both from his high school days.

Brent: Watson is a unique player and the Wildcats use him all over the field. Of his 539 total snaps, 219 were on the left side edge, 122 on the right side, another 22 at inside linebacker, and finally 167 snaps in the slot. He has actually been targeted 25 times in coverage over the past two seasons. Ultimately, though, Watson is an elite pass rusher. His 89.5 pass rush grade led the conference, as he finished with 38 total quarterback pressures on just 172 pass rush snaps. For comparison, the Bulldogs' Azeez Ojulari also had 38 total quarterback pressures, but in 289 pass rush snaps. If not for his 12 missed tackles and 49.9 tackling grade, Watson would have pushed for one of the highest overall defensive grades in the conference.