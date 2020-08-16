UGASports - Who to watch for when Georgia plays Kentucky (offense)

Once a cellar dweller in the SEC East, Kentucky has quietly completed four consecutive seasons with a winning record, including one with ten wins. Mark Stoops has stabilized the Wildcats' program by coaching up talent in the trenches and recruiting speedy skill guys. Kentucky is no longer an easy win for most teams in the conference. Their current level of returning talent is high enough that we have to split this piece into offense and defense. We've only had to do that for Alabama and Florida thus far in the series.

Dayne: Terry Wilson returns as Kentucky's starting quarterback. He missed most of 2019 after tearing the patellar tendon in his left knee. Lynn Bowden Jr. moved from wide receiver to quarterback in Wilson's absence. Wilson has a stellar 12-3 record when starting for the Wildcats. His skillset and path to the SEC reminds me a lot of former Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall, just with a less explosive arm. Passing accuracy can be an issue. Wilson threw eight interceptions and 11 touchdowns in 2018. Overall, Kentucky tries to use Wilson's legs and short-to-intermediate passes to maximize the field.

Brent: Oh, how different the Wildcats' season could have been had Wilson played more than the first two games. Troy transfer Sawyer Smith (29.7 overall grade) played the next three games, all losses, before they turned it over to Bowden Jr. and won six of their final eight. While Wilson has not done much damage through the air in his 932 career snaps, he's completed 66.1 percent of his passes and only thrown the eight interceptions Dayne mentioned in his career. For a team built on its offensive line and running game, those are solid, and important, numbers. If Wilson can take a step forward as a passer this fall, while also continuing to be a threat with his legs (755 career rushing yards and five touchdowns), the experienced Wildcats become that much more dangerous in the SEC East.