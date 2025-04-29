Who does Georgia REALLY want at linebacker?

With spring practice now in the books, UGASports is examining the top recruiting storylines at each position for Georgia.
Today, we take a look at the linebacker position.
With spring practice now in the books, UGASports is examining the top recruiting storylines at each position for Georgia.
Today, we take a look at the linebacker position.
We rank the 10 transfers based on the impact we expect them to have for the Bulldogs next fall.
UGASports examines Georgia's recruiting storylines at corner following the conclusion of spring practice.
Georgia wrapped up its non-conference schedule with a 9-2 win over Kennesaw State.
Inside, Georgia coach Wes Johnson had this update on Ryland Zaborowski after Tuesday's win over Kennesaw State.
Georgia is one of six finalists for Rivals250 EDGE Dre Quinn.
We rank the 10 transfers based on the impact we expect them to have for the Bulldogs next fall.
UGASports examines Georgia's recruiting storylines at corner following the conclusion of spring practice.
Georgia wrapped up its non-conference schedule with a 9-2 win over Kennesaw State.