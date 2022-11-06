Mike White's journey as Georgia’s basketball coach officially begins Monday night when the Bulldogs host Western Carolina in the season-opener at Stegeman Coliseum.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

“I'm fired up. I felt it the other day in the exhibition, just wearing different colors, sitting in a different place, and coaching new guys—all new guys, not (just) a few,” White said. “I'm sure for all of us, a little bit emotional, a little different, a little bit more exciting. It’s probably more distraction than we'll have moving forward. Hopefully at least, especially in game one. You hope that we've got a lot of that behind us. I'm sure there will still be some more, but we'll see.”

It promises to be a learning process for all.

White’s first Georgia team features nine new players who weren't part of last year’s squad, which debuted last week with a 66-52 exhibition game win over Georgia College.

"I thought we played connected for all 40 minutes,” returning veteran Jaxon Etter said. “There were ups and downs, ebbs and flows. That's the game of basketball. I thought we played connected throughout the entire game. I thought the No. 1 priority for Georgia basketball throughout that exhibition game was growth and getting better. I think we got better."

Oklahoma State transfer Matthew-Alexander Moncrief and Kario Oquendo each scored 15 for the Bulldogs, with freshman KyeRon Lindsey adding 10 on 5 of 6 from the field.



