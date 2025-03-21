What went wrong on offense for Georgia in 2024?

It didn't take an advanced degree in Xs and Os to see Georgia's offense never truly clicked in 2024.

The Bulldogs had their issues from week to week and even within games. The running game never took off, and turnovers were an issue at times.

Some problems can be chalked up to injury. A banged-up offensive line, for example, didn't help the running struggles.

But according to some Bulldogs, there were other, more underlying problems.

"I think we just, you know, we let a lot of things get to our heads as an offense," tight end Oscar Delp said. "I know the kind of players that we have on this team, we had on this team, and I still don't doubt we have the best offense in the country. You know, it just comes down to we got to make plays when they're coming our way."

Delp elaborated on what he meant by things getting in the offense's head.

"It just takes confidence to kind of be able to play," Delp said. "I mean, you get catches early, and you know, they kind of keep on coming. I think at times — I've done it before. Everyone does it before. I mean, you see it in the NFL. You see it everywhere. I mean, you just can't let one bad play kind of turn into another bad play."

Delp's tight end running mate, Lawson Luckie, said he feels the team's practices could have been better.

"It was just in our preparation," Luckie said. "We weren't consistent every single day behind the scenes and practice. I mean, I feel like we picked it up later towards the year, but Ben (Yurosek) did a great example of it, but I feel like myself, I wasn't great day-to-day as I should have been."

As for that offensive line?

That group sent four starters to the NFL. One of the returners, Monroe Freeling, said the issues were mental and physical.

"I think it really just came back on us and our execution," Freeling said. "I think that sometimes we were more worried about not failing than succeeding. And I think we thought we were more just senior heavy, so I think we thought we were there. But I really think that we should have focused more on our fundamentals."

With spring practice now underway, the Bulldogs want to put all these issues behind them. They know that a repeat performance won't get the job done as Georgia chases another national championship with plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball.

"I'm very pleased with seeing what everyone's been doing so far this spring and kind of the mindset the entire offense and the team has come together with," Delp said. "It doesn't matter if it's a new guy or an older guy. I mean, I think everyone's just kind of got that chip on their shoulder and, you know, we're really just playing for the love of the game this year."