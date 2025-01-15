What losing Trevor Etienne means for Georgia

Nate Frazier will now be the starting running back for the Georgia Bulldogs now that Trevor Etienne has decided to leave for the NFL.

But the opportunity won't go to Frazier's head.

During a recent interview with UGASports, the rising sophomore said that whatever success he achieves will not be on his shoulders alone.

“It’s just really a team game. I’m just humbled,” Frazier said. “I thank God every day because it’s all in His favor.”

The Bulldogs are undoubtedly thrilled Frazier is ready because otherwise, Georgia’s running back room would be in a terrible way.

Considering the team’s overall struggles to run the ball last fall, there were already plenty of concerns.

Etienne’s departure doesn’t help. The Bulldogs are now thin with experienced rushers.

Etienne decided to jump to the NFL ahead of today's deadline to declare, leaving Frazier as the projected starter.

For some, Etienne’s decision came as a surprise.

A few media outlets reported that Etienne was returning for another year, citing sources.

However, Etienne never confirmed those reports, and on Tuesday afternoon, he posted on Instagram that he was leaving Georgia.

Now, questions remain.

Frazier showed how capable he was by leading Georgia in rushing, picking up 671 yards on 133 carries with eight touchdowns.

After that, it could be interesting.

If Roderick and Branson Robinson can overcome last year’s run of bad luck with injuries, that would help the situation.

Both are more than capable backs but have to be able to stay on the field.

Roderick Robinson only played in two games, with Branson Robinson playing in six, rushing for just 73 yards and averaging 2.9 per rush.

There’s also Cash Jones.

A walk-on, Jones proved to be a very valuable part of Georgia’s offense, with 24 catches for 275 yards and four touchdowns. But as a ball carrier, averaged just 1.9 yards on 14 carries.

Chauncey Bowens is a possible option after rushing for 62 yards on 16 carries. Fellow freshman Dwight Phillips II has juice in his legs, but can he be some to split potential carries with Frazier and give the Bulldogs the 1-2 backfield punch?

There’s also true freshman Bo Walker to consider. But how much of a load can he initially carry?

Even Frazier is still picking up the little nuances of the position and the game.

“You know, he's still – he's still learning things. He still messes up," Smart said recently. “But he's electric. He's different when the ball hits his hands. He bursts into the hole. He is probably sometimes too fast. He doesn't – he's not patient sometimes. But you talk about a kid that runs hard, works hard, and loves it. And those linemen love playing with him.”

Frazier already knows what it’s like to replace Etienne.

With Etienne suspended for the opener against Clemson, Frazier was thrust into action as the main ball carrier for the Bulldogs in Game One.

He responded by rushing 11 times for 83 yards and a touchdown to help spark Georgia to the easy win.

“Honestly, that game gave me, it just got me a chance to get comfortable with how fast the pace of the game is going and stuff like that,” Frazier said. “It helped me a lot.”

With so many questions, the Bulldogs could well use some more assistance themselves.

Georgia was already scanning the transfer portal for potential running backs before Etienne’s decision was made.

However, the current pickings do not appear particularly keen.

According to the Rivals transfer tracker, Scottre Humphrey from South Dakota State is the highest-ranked available running back and the 115th-best player to enter the portal.

Humphrey is a former four-star.

There’s three-star Star Thomas (No. 362) from Duke, former three-star T.J. Harden from UCLA (No. 381), former three-star Greg Burrell (No. 402) of UNLV and former three-star Kenyon Clay (No. 416) of Southern Miss who Smart could consider.

Unfortunately, neither option would appear to be reason for bliss.

Of course, there’s always the chance some late names could drop in during the 10-day spring portal window that begins on April 16.

But as of now, what’s next for the running back after Frazier will be a major storyline and question mark for the Bulldogs heading into the spring and fall.