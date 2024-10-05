What just happened: Georgia bounces back with win over Auburn

Trevor Etienne scored two touchdowns against Auburn on Saturday. (Kathryn Skeean/UGASports.com)

The play was most certainly not designed for Dominic Lovett. But on second-and-4 from the Auburn 11, Carson Beck threw a tunnel screen pass to Dillon Bell. The ball sailed over Bell's head and started to fall as Lovett turned around, not seeing anyone to block. Lovett was then able to catch the pass and take it into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown. The play, which came late in the second quarter, was able to spark the Bulldogs to a 31-13 victory over Auburn. The win is Georgia's eighth in a row over the Tigers. The Bulldogs wanted to get out to a fast start and did at least on their first possession, following an Auburn punt. Georgia ran 11 plays and capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown from running back Trevor Etienne. From there, it was tough sailing for a bit as the Georgia offense slipped back into the inconsistencies it's seen throughout the season. But Georgia was able to get its second score late in the second quarter, following an Auburn three-and-out with 1:02 remaining in the second quarter and leading 7-3. In only five plays, Georgia was able to get to the 11-yard line, with Beck throwing his fortunate pass to Lovett. Georgia pulled away from a pesky Auburn squad in the fourth quarter. Beck put the game away with a 3-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dillon Bell and put the nail in the coffin with a Peyton Woodring field goal with 1:50 left to play in the game. Beck finished 23-of-29 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Etienne had an outstanding game, tallying 16 carries for 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while adding six receptions for 36 receiving yards.

What it means

It gets Georgia back in the win column, which is always a good feeling. The Bulldogs are still in a great position to reach both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. And in the end, the latter is where they want to be. In addition, a win next week against Mississippi State will likely set up a top-five showdown against Texas the Saturday after.

A question that needs answering

Is there a leadership issue on this team? At some point this question needed to be asked and analyzed. Georgia has amassed a lot of four- and five-star talent on both sides of the ball. Yet there just doesn't feel like there are the kind of go-to leaders that made their presence felt among their teammates from prior seasons. Who on offense is demanding the ball when it matters most, much like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey did? Does Beck have the kind of leadership qualities that Stetson Bennett showed in crunch time during his time with the program? Who on defense has stepped into the roles Jordan Davis, DeVonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter left behind? Or even Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith and Kamari Lassiter? The talent is undeniable. But this team doesn't have the same feel that teams of previous years had. If it's not the talent and not the coaching, what could it be? Is the team's leadership, from an intangible and example-setting standpoint, not where it needs to be? In two weeks Georgia will take on Texas. An answer will probably be found then.

Three important plays

Luckie reception: On Georgia's first possession, it faced a third-and-2 at the Georgia 43-yard line. Beck scanned the field and then found tight end Lawson Luckie over the middle for 33 yards. This continued the drive and led to Etienne's short touchdown. Blocked field goal: On the final play of the first half, safety Dan Jackson blocked a 54-yard Auburn field goal attempt. This kept the game at 14-3 at the break. Agree to disagree?: On Etienne's second touchdown in the third quarter, one official signaled a touchdown and the other said he was short. They conferred, and the official who deemed it a touchdown's call stood. The play was reviewed and there wasn't much evidence on video to overturn the call. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze was irate, but the call put Georgia up 21-10 at a pivotal time in the game.

Grading Georgia

Offense: B Georgia's offense certainly didn't light the game on fire but at least there was a little more consistency throughout than last week. Auburn did a good job forcing the Bulldogs to work hard for their yards and score on lengthy drives. Credit Georgia for taking what Auburn's stingy defense was giving it. Defense: B This unit wasn't what anyone saw before the Alabama game. But at least it wasn't a repeat of the Alabama performance. Joenel Aguero will need a course in tackling fundamentals after his high attempt on Jarquez Hunter left him on the ground looking up at the Auburn running back sprinting for a 38-yard touchdown. Special teams: A Georgia blocked its first field goal of the season, which was huge to keep Georgia's lead at 14-3 at the half. Brett Thorson, arguably the nation's best punter, landed two punts inside the 20-yard line.

Season grades to date