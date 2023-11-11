Under the lights and with a national audience watching, Georgia showed it’s still the top team to beat in college football. No. 2 Georgia upended No. 9 Ole Miss 52-17, with a stellar offensive performance. Quarterback Carson Beck had his way with the Rebels’ secondary with 306 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs were also able to offer some great balance with the run game, led by Kendall Milton, who ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Daijun Edwards also ran for 59 yards and two touchdowns. With Georgia’s offense in control, the defense was able to corral an otherwise dangerous Ole Miss defense.



What it means

Georgia is hitting its stride at the right time of the year against its best competition. The Bulldogs also clinched the SEC East with the win, and will be in the SEC Championship no matter what happens next week against Tennessee.

A question that needs answering

Will Beck enter the national media’s Heisman conversation? It seems like Beck has been on the periphery of this from a national perspective. Ten games in and in a prime time game against a top 10 opponent, Beck showed he’s among the best quarterbacks in college football. Generally, the best quarterbacks on the best teams earn invites to New York for the Heisman ceremony. Will Beck enter the mix now?

Three important plays

Tough touchdown: At the 7-yard line, Milton took a handoff and appeared to be stopped for a short gain. Instead, he cut and dove over the goal line for a touchdown. This score put Georgia up by two touchdowns in the first half. Timely interception: With one minute to play in the first half, Javon Bullard picked off a pass from Jaxson Dart down the sideline. While Georgia was unable to turn this turnover into points, it ensured a two-score lead going into halftime. Milton’s long touchdown: Milton burst through a big hole in the third quarter for a 33-yard touchdown. This gave Georgia a three-score lead that put the game away.

Other important games to note

No. 3 Michigan 24, No. 10 Penn State 15: In a horrendously boring game to watch, Michigan remained unbeaten amid a scandal-ridden season. No. 5 Washington 35, No. 18 Utah 28: The Huskies remain in the playoff mix with a quality win over the Utes. No. 8 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21: The Crimson Tide are emerging as a legitimate playoff threat. No. 16 Missouri 36, No. 14 Tennessee: Missouri is legit, and Georgia did everything it could to swat it away last week. The Volunteers weren’t so fortunate and got stomped. This allowed for Georgia to clinch the SEC East Saturday night. And Georgia faces what should be a down Tennessee team next week.

Grading Georgia

Offense: A Ole Miss didn’t have an answer for Georgia’s offense. Beck had a mostly flawless performance, with his interception late in the first half deflected from what should have been a catch. The Bulldogs had an excellent game plan for the Rebels and were fantastic in maintaining long drives to keep the opposing offense off the field. Defense: A It was expected for Georgia to give up some yards and points. Yet the Bulldogs did an excellent job in limiting the big plays. Ole Miss had some success early, but the Bulldogs didn’t allow much after the second touchdown allowed. Special teams: A- The only blemish was a fake punt allowed for a first down. Otherwise it was another solid performance from the group in a blowout.

