What a change: looking at Georgia’s all-time recruiting rankings

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
Georgia closed another signing day with the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class—the fourth time the Bulldogs have signed the top incoming class in the last seven years. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has now landed eight consecutive top-five signing classes.

Yet, we are reminded of a time in the not-so-distant past when Georgia signing a top-five class occurred only occasionally—and certainly wasn’t the norm.

UGASports gathered recruiting data from nearly the last 50 years, beginning in 1978, or around the time team recruiting rankings first started being publicized (full data in table towards the bottom). We then charted Georgia’s team recruiting ranking according to year through the latest 2024 class. Prior to Rivals.com’s team rankings, which began in 2000, we used the Bulldogs’ recruiting rankings according to the following then-distinguished recruiting services: Joe Terranova (1978-1988), Super Prep/Allen Wallace (1989-1996), and the National Recruiting Advisor/Bobby Burton (1997-1999). Only top-25 team rankings were considered; any others were regarded as not ranked (NR).

It’s probably an apples/oranges comparison. Still, as consistent as Georgia has been lately in signing top-notch classes, the Bulldogs were inconsistent in doing so beforehand. Consider that Georgia for 11 consecutive years (2014-2024) has signed a top-10 class, whereas, before 2004, the Bulldogs only once strung together more than two consecutive top-10 classes (1989-1990-1991).

It’s been almost a quarter-century since Georgia didn’t even produce a top-25 recruiting class (No. 29 in 2000). In fact, during the 20-year period from 1981 through 2000, the Bulldogs’ class failed to rank in the top 25 on five occasions (1981, 1986, 1993, 1997, and 2000).

On the contrary, beginning in 2001 and through the 2024 class, Georgia’s annual team recruiting has averaged a No. 6 ranking (rounded from a 6.125 average) and hasn’t once been slotted lower than No. 15. Specifically, the Bulldogs averaged a respectful No. 8 ranking (8.07) during the Mark Richt era (2001-2015), followed by an even better, impressive No. 3 average ranking (2.89) under Smart.

Notably, Georgia’s No. 1 finish in recruiting for 2024 gives the Bulldogs a total of five top-ranked classes over the last 47 years (1982, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2024). Only Alabama (11), Southern California (7), and Notre Dame (6) have claimed more No. 1 classes than Georgia beginning in 1978.

For the table below, each year beginning in 1978 is listed with UGA’s team recruiting ranking, the appropriate recruiting service, the Bulldogs’ head coach at the time, who was considered/rated the Bulldogs’ top signee(s) according to the service, and which team had the No. 1 class according to the service:

Georgia's Recruiting Classes (1978-2024)
Year Rank Service Coach Top Signee No. 1

1978

15th

Joe Terranova

Vince Dooley

LB-RB Larry Kinnebrew

USC

1979

8th

Terranova

Dooley

TE-DE Donald Dixon

USC

1980

7th

Terranova

Dooley

RB Herschel Walker

Alabama, Ohio State

1981

NR (top 20)

Terranova

Dooley

DB Antonio Render

Notre Dame

1982

1st

Terranova

Dooley

DL Gerald Browner

Georgia

1983

20th

Terranova

Dooley

LB Henry Harris

Penn State

1984

5th

Terranova

Dooley

RB Lars Tate

Illinois

1985

11th

Terranova

Dooley

RB Tim Worley

Florida State

1986

NR (top 25)

Terranova

Dooley

DL Hiawatha Berry

Michigan

1987

8th

Terranova

Dooley

OT LeMonte Tellis

Notre Dame

1988

22nd

Terranova

Dooley

LB Todd Collins

Notre Dame

1989

9th

Super Prep

Ray Goff

DL George Brewer

Notre Dame

1990

3rd

Super Prep

Goff

WR Andre Hastings

Notre Dame

1991

7th

Super Prep

Goff

QB Eric Zeier

Penn State

1992

20th

Super Prep

Goff

TE Adam Meadows

Florida

1993

NR (top 10)

Super Prep

Goff

LB D.J. Johnson

Florida State

1994

8th

Super Prep

Goff

DL Travis Stroud

Tennessee

1995

20th

Super Prep

Goff

OL Matt Stinchcomb

Notre Dame

1996

18th

Super Prep

Jim Donnan

DB Champ Bailey

Penn State

1997

NR (top 20)

NRA

Donnan

RB Jasper Sanks

Florida State

1998

3rd

NRA

Donnan

OL Jon Stinchcomb

Michigan

1999

12th

NRA

Donnan

WR Durell Robinson

Texas

2000

29th

Rivals

Donnan

RB Albert Hollis

Tennessee

2001

13th

Rivals

Mark Richt

QB D.J. Shockley

LSU

2002

3rd

Rivals

Richt

LB Marquis Elmore

Texas

2003

6th

Rivals

Richt

DB Paul Oliver

LSU

2004

6th

Rivals

Richt

DE Brandon Miller

USC

2005

10th

Rivals

Richt

WR Mohamed Massaquoi

USC

2006

4th

Rivals

Richt

QB Matthew Stafford

USC

2007

9th

Rivals

Richt

TE Aron White

Florida

2008

7th

Rivals

Richt

WR A.J. Green

Alabama

2009

6th

Rivals

Richt

DB Branden Smith

Alabama

2010

15th

Rivals

Richt

DB Alec Ogletree

Southern California

2011

5th

Rivals

Richt

DE Ray Drew

Alabama

2012

12th

Rivals

Richt

OL John Theus

Alabama

2013

12th

Rivals

Richt

DB Tray Matthews

Alabama

2014

7th

Rivals

Richt

RB Sony Michel

Alabama

2015

6th

Rivals

Richt

DT Trenton Thompson

Southern California

2016

9th

Rivals

Kirby Smart

QB Jacob Eason

Alabama

2017

3rd

Rivals

Smart

OL Isaiah Wilson

Alabama

2018

1st

Rivals

Smart

QB Justin Fields

Georgia

2019

1st

Rivals

Smart

LB Nolan Smith

Georgia

2020

1st

Rivals

Smart

OT Broderick Jones

Georgia

2021

5th

Rivals

Smart

OT Amarius Mims

Alabama

2022

3rd

Rivals

Smart

DE Mykel Williams

Texas A&M

2023

2nd

Rivals

Smart

DE Sam M'Pemba

Alabama

2024

1st

Rivals

Smart

CB Ellis Robinson

Georgia
NR=Not Ranked
