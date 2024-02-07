For the fourth time in Kirby Smart’s eight years as Georgia’s head coach, the Bulldogs sit atop the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

With 28 signees, Georgia’s 3,159 points easily outdistanced No. 2 Alabama (3,001 points) and No. 3 Texas (2,835).

The Bulldogs also finished No. 1 in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Only once in the last eight recruiting classes has Georgia finished lower than third. That year was 2021 when the Bulldogs finished No. 5.

“Since Nick Saban retired, he (Smart) is unequivocally the best recruiter in college football. I don’t even think it’s a discussion at this point,” Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney said. “Not only is what he’s doing impressive recruiting-wise, but he’s turning them into national champions and NFL draft picks. That has a snowball effect. Kids are going there and getting developed, they’re becoming millionaires because of it, and that will only beget more kids that want to do it in Athens.”

Gorney credits Smart’s passion for recruiting for making that the case.

Not all coaches grasp that competing in the living rooms of recruits is equal to the competition on the field.

“Kirby Smart, a lot of coaches really don’t love recruiting. They put on a happy face during official visit weekend,” Gorney said. “The guy is out there every day, at basketball games, traveling around, helicoptering in,” Gorney said. “He really seems to have a passion for it. He’s seeing a lot of positive outcomes because of his efforts.”