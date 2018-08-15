So, what’s to be made of freshman Cade Mays getting looks with the first team offensive line at left guard? Head coach Kirby Smart was asked that very question following Georgia’s 11th day of fall camp Wednesday afternoon. "It's been an experiment for us. He's played some right tackle here, left tackle here, he's working at some guard. I think it's easier for him to stay on the left side. He's handled moving in there well but it's just an experiment in there right now,” Smart said. “We're going to do it for three days, look at it and see. Hard to say because we haven't scrimmaged with him in there. Everything in the scrimmage turns on, it gets faster, so hopefully, we'll get to see that Saturday. I'm pleased with his work ethic. He's a hard-working kid. He's a bright kid." Mays at left guard isn’t the only “experiment” going on with the offensive line ahead of Saturday’s second scrimmage at Sanford Stadium. From left tackle all the way over to right, a number of different linemen are getting looks to see exactly where they might fit the best. Smart said there are some concerns. “Getting a formidable backup center. Getting two sets of tackles. Who’s going to be the tackle if this guy goes down? Who’s going to be the right tackle in the competition? Which guards can go out and play tackle? Who are the guys that can play left and right side? Who are the guys that can just play left and they’ll go left tackle and left guard? Kendall Baker’s been at left tackle for a couple of days working out there. Cade’s worked inside some,” Smart said. “We’ve got to get it done by committee. When you say a concern, I’m concerned about every spot because the competition’s thick. But more importantly, if this spot goes down, who goes where? I think Sam does a good job of putting himself in a situation that if something happens, we know a plan of action.” On Wednesday, freshman Trey Hill has been seen working as the backup center the last two practices, with Justin Shaffer repping as the No. 2 right tackle behind Isaiah Wilson at right tackle. "He's (Wilson) not there but this time last year, he was sucking up in the head. He was struggling with the heat. Now he's over that, he's playing quicker, he's playing faster, he's seeing things. I think the year of development really helped him. Then the spring helped him. Then the spring to now he's gotten better,” Smart said. “He hasn't arrived yet. He hasn't won that job out yet. There's a lot of competition at that position but he is performing at a much better level."

Smart responds to ESPN story on QBs

Smart was asked about a Wednesday story published by ESPN that quoted the father of Justin Fields who spoke about the quarterback competition between his son and Jake Fromm. According to the article written by David Hale, Pablo Fields said he never asked for his son to be given the job, but a guarantee that the best player will start.. “I don’t get too much into it. It’s the same with most parents. We try to have a policy on our team that everything that happens within our family stays within our family,” Smart said. “We ask our players to deal with the media in the right direction and we have one voice on this team and that’s my voice. The players obviously have their own but I think it’s important to understand that it’s a team goal and we’re going to play the best players, we’re going to do the best we can do to help our team. "I certainly hope and think Jake and Justin are doing a great job of competing and helping us. To be honest, I haven’t seen it or heard anything about it so it doesn’t really affect me.” However, Smart did have plenty to say about Fromm, who he said has continued to flourish throughout the start of fall camp. "I think he's much more comfortable. You can't even imagine from this time last year to now. That's just a lot of games. He's played a lot of football games. His understanding of what we're trying to do offensively, his step now is he knows what the defense is doing now before the defense does it, especially against us, who he goes against every day,” Smart said. “So, his development has been good because he played all these games. He understands where the weakness is in each defense and he can exploit that. He has really good command of the huddle and has good presence. He can draw us offsides. He's doing a good job from a communication standpoint. He always did. I just think he knows the inside and outside of everything a little better now."

Position updates

…Smart said that sophomore Jaden Hunter is not working at Star. “No, Jaden’s not repping at star. He’s repping at inside backer,” Smart said. “He’s been dealing with a hamstring. He’s not 100 percent, but he’s almost there now. The last two practices he’s got his speed back, but the first seven or eight practices he struggled to be able to run as fast as he could because he’s been fighting the injury bug.” …On freshman defensive back Otis Reese: "Otis is doing a good job of understanding the calls. We've got a role for him as a STAR. We've got a role for him as a safety. So, he has a dual role. I think he's more comfortable from his high school background with playing STAR. He likes playing that, but there's usually one STAR on the field and there's two safeties,” Smart said. “So, he has to cross-train and so far, he's done a good job of doing that. If he continues to do that and work hard, he's a bright-eyed kid and he really loves the game of football."

Regarding Wednesday's practice

Georgia took it inside for the entire portion of Wednesday’s practice. “It was really the first time we’ve been inside this year by our own choice. We had a couple of weather days that we had to go, but it’s easy to have good spirits inside," Smart said. "We tried to change practice up today and have a lot of competitive drills and environments, kind of a change of pace." Smart hopes the day inside will help rejuvenate his team ahead of Saturday's second scrimmage at Sanford Stadium. "They’re starting to hit that camp wall where it’s like “Coach, I’ve done this, I’ve hit this guy a lot.” That’s when you worry about complacency or guys getting bored. So, we changed some things around today, had good competition, kind of changed the order of practice and tried to place some of the emphasis on special teams," he said. "I think we had good juice. I didn’t think we had good juice on Monday and Tuesday, a lot of poor me, school starting and a lot of excuses. We had a good practice today though.”

Smart on Bobo