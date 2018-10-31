It hasn’t been the healthiest of seasons for running back D’Andre Swift.

Slowly but surely, however, the sophomore believes he’s finally starting to feel like his old self.

“I’m definitely feeling better than earlier in the season,” Swift said after practice Wednesday. “I was banged up, but definitely feeling better.”

It’s been a while since Swift has been able to say that.

At first it was a groin injury earlier this year that slowed the Philadelphia native down. That was followed by an ankle injury at LSU that Swift didn’t even know he had until returning home to Athens after the game.

“His injury was more when he came back from LSU, and he had a foot contusion that he didn’t realize he had from the game,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “It wasn't until the next day that he said his foot was bothering him. He practiced—he just didn’t practice a whole bunch. I think he’s in better condition, but he continues to work, continues to get better.”

Swift said he still has no idea how the injury occurred.

“I don’t know how it happened,” he said. “I just know when I got off the plane it was hurting.”

Fortunately for Swift, having a week off before Saturday’s game against Florida allowed him to heal.

Swift responded with the first 100-yard game of his young career, rushing for 104, including a 33-yard touchdown to ice the game late in the fourth quarter.

“We just did a great job in the second half, first converting on third down. Jake (Fromm) did a great job of putting us in the right position. The offensive line did a great job of moving their guys off the ball,” Swift said. “After that, the running backs just kept our reads right and just ran the ball.”

Against Florida, Swift and backfield mate Elijah Holyfield combined for 32 carries and 182 yards, compared to 19 carries for 128 yards between the two at LSU.

Through eight games, Holyfield leads the Bulldogs with 85 carries for 559 yards and four touchdowns, followed closely behind by Swift with 83 carries for 466 yards and five scores.

“I think the more opportunities we get, it opens up the game for so much more, like passing the ball, running the ball,” Swift said. “It opens our game up so much more.”

With Kentucky up next on Saturday in a game that will determine the winner of the SEC East, Swift said he’s hoping for more of the same.

“I feel really good. I feel good about running the ball anytime we play,” he said. “Their linebackers do a great job. They’re fast, so as running backs, we have to be patient.”