Wednesday Post-Practice Notebook
Swift feeling more like his old self
It hasn’t been the healthiest of seasons for running back D’Andre Swift.
Slowly but surely, however, the sophomore believes he’s finally starting to feel like his old self.
“I’m definitely feeling better than earlier in the season,” Swift said after practice Wednesday. “I was banged up, but definitely feeling better.”
It’s been a while since Swift has been able to say that.
At first it was a groin injury earlier this year that slowed the Philadelphia native down. That was followed by an ankle injury at LSU that Swift didn’t even know he had until returning home to Athens after the game.
“His injury was more when he came back from LSU, and he had a foot contusion that he didn’t realize he had from the game,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “It wasn't until the next day that he said his foot was bothering him. He practiced—he just didn’t practice a whole bunch. I think he’s in better condition, but he continues to work, continues to get better.”
Swift said he still has no idea how the injury occurred.
“I don’t know how it happened,” he said. “I just know when I got off the plane it was hurting.”
Fortunately for Swift, having a week off before Saturday’s game against Florida allowed him to heal.
Swift responded with the first 100-yard game of his young career, rushing for 104, including a 33-yard touchdown to ice the game late in the fourth quarter.
“We just did a great job in the second half, first converting on third down. Jake (Fromm) did a great job of putting us in the right position. The offensive line did a great job of moving their guys off the ball,” Swift said. “After that, the running backs just kept our reads right and just ran the ball.”
Against Florida, Swift and backfield mate Elijah Holyfield combined for 32 carries and 182 yards, compared to 19 carries for 128 yards between the two at LSU.
Through eight games, Holyfield leads the Bulldogs with 85 carries for 559 yards and four touchdowns, followed closely behind by Swift with 83 carries for 466 yards and five scores.
“I think the more opportunities we get, it opens up the game for so much more, like passing the ball, running the ball,” Swift said. “It opens our game up so much more.”
With Kentucky up next on Saturday in a game that will determine the winner of the SEC East, Swift said he’s hoping for more of the same.
“I feel really good. I feel good about running the ball anytime we play,” he said. “Their linebackers do a great job. They’re fast, so as running backs, we have to be patient.”
What other freshmen are getting closer to playing?
Tyson Campbell has started all eight of Georgia’s games. Cade Mays seems to have found a home on the offensive line.
Ditto for Jordan Davis at defensive tackle.
Quarterback Justin Fields has taken over 100 snaps, while Brenton Cox has been a regular part of the rotation at outside linebacker.
Who else might be getting close?
“Otis (Reese) is really close. He’s had some good practices and good some moments. We really haven’t found a way to get him in the game, in the flow of the game, but he’s getting better,” Smart said. “A lot of those freshman. Kearis (Jackson)has done a really good job on special teams and continues to get better. A lot of those guys are getting better. A lot of them are playing, just maybe not major roles.”
Along with Campbell, Mays, and Cox, Bulldog freshmen who have played in all eight games include running back James Cook, punter Jake Camarda, offensive lineman Trey Hill, inside linebacker Channing Tindall, insider linebacker Quay Walker, and outside linebacker Adam Anderson.
Jackson, wide receiver Tommy Bush, offensive lineman Owen Condon, offensive lineman Warren Ericson, tight end John FitzPatrick, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, defensive back Christopher Smith have each played in four or fewer games and are still eligible for a redshirt.
Defensive back Divaad Wilson (ACl) has yet to play, while running back Zamir White is redshirting while recovering from his second ACL tear.
Quotable
“That’s a position that requires so much effort and strain that most outside ‘backers don’t play every snap. But you want your best one out there in critical snaps, and Brenton has done a good job supplying snaps. Robert Beal has done a good job supplying snaps. Keyon and those guys continue to supply us an ability to rest D’Andre so that he keeps himself fresh. But every play that we can have him out there—we want to have him out there.” – Kirby Smart on outside linebacker depth.
Wednesday's practice
Wednesday’s practice was closed to the media, but earlier in the day, Smart spoke on the weekly SEC teleconference to preview Saturday’s game.
The Wildcats lead the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 13 points a game, and have been even better in SEC games where the scoring defense checks in at 12.3 points a game. Meanwhile, Georgia enters the contest ranked second in the SEC in scoring offense at 38.6 points a game, including 35.8 in SEC games.
“It will be our biggest challenge to date,” said Smart. “We haven’t played a defense with this much experience, size, stature, and really just statistically one this strong. It’s a really good test. They do a great job. They have all the parts. When you think about it, you want experience, they got it, you want fast linebackers, they got it, you want big d-lineman, they got it, you want stature in the perimeter, they got it. It’s a perfect storm of development and of experience. They don’t make many mistakes. They make you beat them, and they've got really good players doing it. It should be a great challenge for our guys.”