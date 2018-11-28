Danielson likes Georgia's offensive weapons

Count CBS analyst Gary Danielson as someone who believes Saturday’s SEC Championship (CBS, 4 p.m.) between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Georgia will live up to the hype. The Crimson Tide (12-0) is a healthy 13.5 favorite according to Las Vegas oddsmakers, but the veteran announcer believes the Bulldogs have the offensive firepower to give Alabama a run. “If you’re going to beat Alabama, you have to bring weapons in every different direction,” Danielson said in a teleconference with reporters. “I think that’s what Georgia brings to this game—receivers, quarterback, tight end, and running backs. Both power and quickness. On paper, they’ve got it all. Now we’ll just see if they can block them.” If the game comes down to a field goal, Danielson said the Bulldogs could have the edge. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has been one of the nation’s most consistent kickers, while the Crimson Tide duo of Joseph Bulovas and Austin Jones are a combined 13 of 18 with eight missed extra points. “I think Alabama has one fear in this game. It comes down to the kicking game,” he said. “Otherwise, I think they feel good about their team.” But so, he said, does Georgia. “I think Georgia feels good about the fact they played Alabama toe-to-toe, took on the physical play of Alabama a year ago, and it was an historic play that beat them. And they want a chance at a rematch,” Danielson said. “So I think we got a perfect match-up here. I think you could throw out the stats of who played whom and who got big plays in the past. I think we've got two good football teams.”

Smart still gets nervous, up to a point

Two decades have passed since Kirby Smart actually suited up for the Georgia Bulldogs, but he still remembers the nerves he used to feel heading into a big game. Some things never change. "I can't remember much about being a player. I was excited, I guess nervous,” Smart said. “I'm pretty nervous about everything, so I mean, I'm competitive. I want to do well, work hard at it. Certainly, once you prepare, there's only so much you can do. I get most comfortable the closer the game gets, because I realize there's not a lot you can do.” The Bulldogs (11-1) have two more days of workouts to go. Georgia will continue practicing in Athens, before heading to Atlanta on Friday for a team walk-through at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “I'm more intense leading up to it, because I want to get all the hay in the barn. When the hay's in the barn, there's not a lot I can do,” Smart said. “So, it's like, hey, let the players go play. Show confidence in the players, and let them go make plays."

Sometimes it's hard to tell

On Tuesday, Smart praised his team’s practice efforts as they prepare for Saturday’s SEC Championship. So does he think that makes it a gimme that his Bulldogs will automatically play well? He wishes, but he knows he can't expect. “No. I don’t think that’s the case. You feel good by how your kids practice and lock in,” Smart said. “I’d be lying if I said there hasn’t been more lock-in and focus this week than against UMass, but we don’t make it that way.” Smart and his assistants are more concerned about routine. “We focus and do a lot of the same routine as usual,” Smart said. “You don’t break the routine. The intensity certainly probably rachets up some, but to say you feel comfortable with things? I don’t think that’s ever the case. You prepare every minute you have.”

Blankenship honored

Georgia junior place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has been included on the 2018 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for football as he and his teammates ready for the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Saturday. The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts. Blankenship was the only player from the conference named to this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his dedication to the community, as well as his performance on the field and in the classroom. He's a member of the UGA Athletic Association's Leadership Academy (L.E.A.D.) and has been a visitor at Camp Sunshine, which is a camp that provides support programs for children with cancer and their families. Blankenship has also volunteered for the "Empty Bowl" luncheon, which is a luncheon sponsored by the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, and with the Extra Special People (ESP) group, which is an organization assisting individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. In addition to a number of other community service projects, Blankenship has been a spokesperson for “No More,” which is a public service announcement by UGA’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) against domestic violence and sexual assault.

