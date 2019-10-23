Much has been made the past few days of the booing that took place during portions of last Saturday’s win over Kentucky. According to head coach Kirby Smart, it’s simply not a big deal to him. During a scoreless first half, many fans exercised their displeasure with some of the play calls by offensive coordinator James Coley. They let Coley and the rest of Georgia's offensive coaches know it by showering them with some of the loudest scorn heard at Sanford Stadium in a few years. Although the fact boos took place at all has certainly been a topic of conversation among fans, Smart said earlier this week that as he sees it, it’s part of the game. “Nah, I don’t really address it, I mean, I’m sure they're aware of it. But our kids are pretty mature. I don’t think it’s something to address or talk about. They know they’re not really booing at them,” Smart said. “The players are not upset or hurt by it. If they are, that’s their opinion. But we don’t let outside forces control what we do inside.” Running back D’Andre Swift, however, wasn’t afraid to voice his opinion. “We’re going to do what we need to do to win games,” Swift said. “If people don’t like what we're doing, they shouldn’t come to the games.” Ultimately, however, Swift said it’s not something that’s going to affect him or the team moving forward. “We’re playing for whoever’s on that team, 11 guys on the field, 11 guys on the other side of the field,” Swift said. “If they boo us, they boo us. I’m fine. As long as we’re winning games.” Senior tailback Brian Herrien agreed. “That stuff doesn’t really faze me. I’m not here to please too many other people in the stands,” Herrien said. “We knew going into halftime we weren’t playing as good as we should have been playing. We just take what we get and go to work.” That’s just the focus Smart wants to see. “I’ve been around a lot of good coaches, and it isn’t the first game I’ve been in that somebody booed, and it won’t be the last,” Smart said. “So, we try to control what we can control, and our message to our team is just go out and get better, and our kids adhere to that.”

No lingering back effects for Herrien

Herrien said the back spasms that forced him to sit out two weeks ago against South Carolina are no longer an issue. “One day I just woke up with back spasms. I didn’t know what it was,” said Herrien, who returned to action last Saturday against Kentucky. “I’ve had them before. I was probably about 10 years old, so I knew what they felt like. I thought it was just a little bruise, but then it got worse and worse,” he said. “I couldn’t move.” Fortunately, it’s not an issue he believes will return. “I don’t feel like it'll be something that comes back,” he said. “I think it was just a one-time thing. It really did hold me out, though. It was tough.”

Recruiting the Peach State remains Job 1

Of Georgia’s 16 current verbal commitments, only four are listed as natives of the state of Georgia. The rest hail from all parts of the country, from Washington D.C. (Mekhail Sherman) to Clovis, Calif. (Kendall Milton) and all points in between. So, does that mean Smart and his staff have changed their approach as it pertains to in-state prospects? Not on your life. “I would never change how we recruit the state of Georgia. It's home base, it’s primary, it’s A-number-one, most important,” Smart said. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to get every kid. I mean, there are some good players in the state who have left, and we’ve fought to get them.” Last year, of the Bulldogs’ 24 signees, eight were Georgia natives. “I want the best players in the state to stay home,” Smart said. "We’ll never change how we recruit the state of Georgia. Why would you ever do that? There are too many good players here.”

Quotable

"We’ve got to execute, of course. We’ve got to make sure we execute the plays that are called, the best we can. Watching that game, sometimes we didn’t execute, sometimes we didn’t focus, and sometimes we were complacent about who we were and what we were doing. We’ve got to get better and keep going forward. We can’t think because of who we are, we can just go out there and win the game.” – Brian Herrien on the offense

Kirby Smart during SEC teleconference