Xavian Sorey

0:00 – What is the key to red zone defense 0:39 – How does your mindset change when you know the opponent will pass 1:20 – What did you learn from your season at IMG 2:20 – How much have you developed your pass rush skills 2:54 – Where do you fit in with Jamon Dumas Johnson and Smael Mondon 3:35 – How does the success of the other linebackers motivate you 4:13 – Do you still cut Coach Schumann’s hair? 4:39 – Where have you grown the most during your time at Georgia 5:46 – What is it like playing with JDJ and Smael – the three-headed monster 6:23 – How critical are you on the defense 7:06 – How much do you talk about football at home with the other two 7:41 – How do you keep yourself motivated when you don’t get the playing time 8:09 – What inside linebackers helped you along to develop the pass rush 8:55 – How do you think the defense did as a whole in terms of pressure vs. South Carolina 9:27 – Do you all compete outside of football with your teammates (would you be on the starting five in basketball on the football team)

On the key to improving red zone defense to keep opponents out of the end zone... "It's definitely our standard here where folks don't score on us. The coaches really harped on that. On Monday, we went to the doctor to clean everything up and watch film. We just get better day by day and next week try not to let anybody in the end zone." On using Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon's early success as motivation... "We came in together, so just seeing them play, they motivate me. They push me hard, and they want to see me succeed. When we came in, we always said we wanted to be the three-headed monster like Nakobe [Dean], Quay [Walker], and Channing [Tindall] was." On the defense's pressure on Spencer Rattler in Georgia's win over South Carolina... "I feel like we didn't do good enough. We don't want anybody to score on us, so as a whole defense we didn't accomplish that goal. We're going to work on it this week and get better, grow from it, and learn from it."

Zion Logue

0:00 – Spencer Rattler's first-half success 0:44 – How would you rate the performance of the d-line, and how can it improve? 1:07 – Facing the run 1:54 – Talk about Mykel Williams 2:19 – Talk about the speed of UGA's linebackers 2:55 – How quickly did you notice the talent of Mykel Williams 3:32 – Did you see the work from Eddie Gordon 4:22 – Do you have a goal on team quarterback pressures 4:50 – What have you seen from Warren Brinson 5:25 – Have you always been a player who can critique players 5:58 – Do you read the critiques about the team or shut it off 7:00 – Reaction to Nick Chubb 7:37 – Keys for a defense when opponents are in the red zone 8:16 – What is the punishment of allowing a rushing red zone touchdown 9:01 – How is defending the run in the red zone different from the middle of the field