Smael Mondon

0:00 – Where have you grown the most 0:20 – The play by the inside linebackers 0:38 – Is it easier to communicate during road games 0:56 – What are the challenges for the inside linebackers vs. the run game 1:20 – What kind of a leader are you 1:55 – Does the fact that Kentucky ran well excite you for the challenge 2:21 – What have you seen on Ray Davis 2:43 – What do you remember about the Kentucky game last season 3:07 – Do you pack your own gear? 3:23 – What did Auburn do successfully on the run 4:10 – What have you seen on Jalon Walker

On how he feels he has grown… “My communication on the field. I still feel like I have a lot of room to grow.” On how the inside linebackers played against Auburn… “I feel like we could have played better. There was some stuff we were having problems with but that’s easy stuff to iron out in practice and get fixed.” On the type of leader he is... "It just depends on the situation but on gamedays, I try to lead by example. I don't really try to get on somebody in front of everybody. I'm more of a personal person. I'll come up to you one on one. I feel like that's something a lot of people don't really see." On the opportunity for Georgia to prove itself against Kentucky... "It's going to be a good matchup. Kentucky has a great running back and a good offensive line. We're going to have to practice hard and do what we have to do."

Tate Ratledge

0:00 – Importance of playing close games 0:42 – Key to zero pre-snap penalties 1:10 – What have you seen from Carson Beck 1:40 – Preparing for the kind of game that Kentucky brings 2:08 – What was Carson Beck like after his interception 2:48 – How has the offensive line played since Xavier Truss and Dylan Fairchild have played more 3:39 – Looking at Kentucky’s Deone Walker 3:57 – Adjustments being mental 4:26 – What makes Kentucky so physical 5:11 – Why do you wear a Whoop 5:32 – In this what you expected from your offense 5:59 – Differences of Xavier Truss and Amarius Mims playing 6:45 – When did you know Brock Bowers was special and how does he still surprise you 7:17 – What does Micah Morris do to earn more playing time 7:46 – What did you see on blocking to the left side