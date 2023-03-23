On participating in spring practice this year..."I wasn't in spring last year. I had shoulder surgery, so being able to participate is a lot different than being on the sideline watching. I think it's going to help a lot [this upcoming season] because you only really get better if you get your reps and experience. Just getting those extra reps and the scrimmages we're about to have, I feel like it's going to help a lot."

On the early enrollee linebackers..."Raylen [Wilson], CJ [Allen], really all the freshman, they're a really athletic group. They're hard workers, strong, fast, just really everything you want in a linebacker."

On being a returning starter this year..."You feel different just being an older guy in the room. I feel like I was just a freshman coming in and learning. I wouldn't really say too different but it's a little bit weird."