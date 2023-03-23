WATCH: Smael Mondon and Tate Ratledge
Smael Mondon
On participating in spring practice this year..."I wasn't in spring last year. I had shoulder surgery, so being able to participate is a lot different than being on the sideline watching. I think it's going to help a lot [this upcoming season] because you only really get better if you get your reps and experience. Just getting those extra reps and the scrimmages we're about to have, I feel like it's going to help a lot."
On the early enrollee linebackers..."Raylen [Wilson], CJ [Allen], really all the freshman, they're a really athletic group. They're hard workers, strong, fast, just really everything you want in a linebacker."
On being a returning starter this year..."You feel different just being an older guy in the room. I feel like I was just a freshman coming in and learning. I wouldn't really say too different but it's a little bit weird."
Tate Ratledge
On how the offensive line has developed over the past two weeks...
“I think one thing we figured out is that we are good offensive linemen. We're deep with a lot of competition going on, just competing every day with a lot of talent.”
On what he has learned from Coach Searels...
“Definitely a lot more. He's always done a good job about being clear with what he wants. He comes every day, coaches you just as he'd coach anybody, and we've got a lot of respect for him.”
On guys that have impressed him...
“Michael Morris, Dylan Fairchild, they’re both really impressive right now. Jared Wilson, he's an athlete. Physical, he's smart, there's a lot. Monroe (Freeling) came in. He's athletic. He just shows how athletic he is. Of course he's got things to learn here and there, just about college ball. A lot of people came in and started doing really well.”