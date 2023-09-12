WATCH: Smael Mondon and Kamari Lassiter
Smael Mondon
0:00 – Coming back from injury
0:31 – Was there any talk of you playing running back
0:51 – Any extra energy from playing in an SEC game
1:16 – Thoughts on C.J. Allen
1:38 – The last home game that Georgia lost
2:12 – South Carolina’s offense
2:34 – Spencer Rattler’s ability to extend plays
2:57 – What changes in the defense if Javon Bullard is not out there
3:35 – Kamari Lassiter’s impact on defense
3:57 – Are you capable of playing other linebacker positions
4:38 – How much more comfortable are you and Jamon Dumas-Johnson this year?
5:19 – People say you are quiet – but you are not
5:43 – What is Jamon Dumas-Johnson like away from football?
On the awareness that anyone can beat anyone on a given day…
“That’s kind of something we always know. Anyone can beat anyone on a given day. That’s why you’ve always got to put your best foot forward and prepare the best you can.”
On South Carolina’s offense…
“They’ve got an athletic team. Spencer Rattler – a quarterback we saw last year – has a really talented and big arm. They’ve got physical, fast receivers and some good backs.”
On the defense’s preparation with or without Javon Bullard…
“I don’t think anything changes, really, because whoever’s behind Javon has been working just as hard as he has. It’s a next man up mentality. I know whoever’s going to step up in his place if he’s not ready will be able to go out there and play to the best of their ability.”
On his relationship with Jamon Dumas-Johnson…
“On the field, we are taking a bigger leadership role since we’re kind of the older guys on the team now. Last year, we were just coming in, trying to learn everything, and getting our feet settled. I think now we are taking on more of a leadership role. Off the field, we’ve been tight since we first came in here, so nothing has really changed. We got closer, if anything, over the years.”
Kamari Lassiter
0:00 – South Carolina’s passing offense
0:32 – What does David Daniel-Sisvanh bring?
0:55 – Have you always done ‘everything like a pro’?
1:30 – What are conversations like with Daylen Everette?
2:06 – Extra pride in winning home games
2:40 – Strengths of A.J. Harris
3:07 – Changes turning to SEC play
3:55 – Hard to get a rhythm while rotating players
4:44 – When you enter a visiting stadium what do you look for
5:14 – What challenges when you face Spencer Rattler
6:02 – Do you play more aggressive with certain players behind you
6:37 – Playing special teams as well
7:40 – Having Smael Mondon back
On what stands out about the South Carolina passing offense…
“I would say they have a very dynamic offense, a really good quarterback, and really good skill players, and pretty good running backs. Overall, they have a really explosive offense and very dynamic.”
On what David Daniel-Sisavanh brings to the defense if he ends up starting in Javon’s place…
“David is a hard worker. He’s a guy who comes in day in and day out and tries to do his absolute best to do whatever he can for the team. He brings in the hard-hitting ability.”
On what Coach Smart said about Kamari’s tendency to play and practice like a pro…
“Since I’ve gotten here, I’ve tried to be on my P’s and Q’s. When I first got here, I learned the standard quickly from the older guys like Speed, DK, Lewis, Chris. Just seeing how they approach everyday made me learn very quickly how to come in day in and day out and put my head down and go to work.”
On the SEC Opener, the chance to make a statement, and the changes you make to play this caliber of an opponent…
“We must flip the switch whenever we start playing SEC opponents because the league plays different. The SEC is different, and we pride ourselves on being in one of the best conferences in the country, as well as going against the best teams in the country. Whenever that happens, you have to turn your level of play up a notch just to be able to compete at a high level.”