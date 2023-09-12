Smael Mondon

0:00 – Coming back from injury 0:31 – Was there any talk of you playing running back 0:51 – Any extra energy from playing in an SEC game 1:16 – Thoughts on C.J. Allen 1:38 – The last home game that Georgia lost 2:12 – South Carolina’s offense 2:34 – Spencer Rattler’s ability to extend plays 2:57 – What changes in the defense if Javon Bullard is not out there 3:35 – Kamari Lassiter’s impact on defense 3:57 – Are you capable of playing other linebacker positions 4:38 – How much more comfortable are you and Jamon Dumas-Johnson this year? 5:19 – People say you are quiet – but you are not 5:43 – What is Jamon Dumas-Johnson like away from football?

On the awareness that anyone can beat anyone on a given day… “That’s kind of something we always know. Anyone can beat anyone on a given day. That’s why you’ve always got to put your best foot forward and prepare the best you can.” On South Carolina’s offense… “They’ve got an athletic team. Spencer Rattler – a quarterback we saw last year – has a really talented and big arm. They’ve got physical, fast receivers and some good backs.” On the defense’s preparation with or without Javon Bullard… “I don’t think anything changes, really, because whoever’s behind Javon has been working just as hard as he has. It’s a next man up mentality. I know whoever’s going to step up in his place if he’s not ready will be able to go out there and play to the best of their ability.” On his relationship with Jamon Dumas-Johnson… “On the field, we are taking a bigger leadership role since we’re kind of the older guys on the team now. Last year, we were just coming in, trying to learn everything, and getting our feet settled. I think now we are taking on more of a leadership role. Off the field, we’ve been tight since we first came in here, so nothing has really changed. We got closer, if anything, over the years.”

Kamari Lassiter

0:00 – South Carolina’s passing offense 0:32 – What does David Daniel-Sisvanh bring? 0:55 – Have you always done ‘everything like a pro’? 1:30 – What are conversations like with Daylen Everette? 2:06 – Extra pride in winning home games 2:40 – Strengths of A.J. Harris 3:07 – Changes turning to SEC play 3:55 – Hard to get a rhythm while rotating players 4:44 – When you enter a visiting stadium what do you look for 5:14 – What challenges when you face Spencer Rattler 6:02 – Do you play more aggressive with certain players behind you 6:37 – Playing special teams as well 7:40 – Having Smael Mondon back