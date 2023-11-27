Sedrick Van Pran

0:00 – Facing Alabama again 0:27 – Any surprises on how Carson Beck has handled this season 0:59 – Do you consider this the start of the playoffs? 1:24 – How have you seen Alabama progress throughout the season? 2:33 – How do you reset as a team leader to get the team ready for a game like this? 3:44 – What do you see in Alabama’s Dallas Turner? 4:37 – Thoughts on Kendall Milton’s run game this season and the offensive line 5:44 – What is different about your day yesterday compared to other Sundays in the past? 6:36 – How did the offensive line do against Georgia Tech (w/o Ratledge)? 7:16 – What did the win against Alabama last time mean to the program? (mention of Nick Chubb) 8:43 – What does the play of Dillon Bell and Micah Morris mean after that?

On playing Alabama… “It’s going to be a trench war, absolutely. It’s going to be a hard fought, physical game. You’re going to win some battles and you’ll lose some battles, but I think the biggest thing is just making sure you continue to fight.” On staying ahead of physical and mental exhaustion… “I definitely think you get conditioned to it for sure. You get used to just going. I think that’s the biggest thing is just the repetition of it. I think that throughout the course of a season, of course, we’re human. Guys get tired and things like that. I think that’s why it’s so important to have that connection with your brother, to have guys that can check you and be like, ‘Hey Ced, today you don’t have it. I need you to step it up some.’ That happens. Leader, or no matter who it is, I know even coaches, they may not want to say it, but they have days like that as well. I think it’s just having a system of checks and balances to have everyone be able to respectfully correct each other.” On stopping LB Dallas Turner… “I think he’s a great pass rusher. I want to say he was a freshman the last time we played him. He was really good then. He was really explosive, great athlete, very twitchy guy. I would just say going into the game, as far as a mindset thing, is just accepting the challenge. Understanding that he’s another great edge that they have, much like Will Anderson, which they had when we played them then, and he was a great edge. They have guys like him that are game changers and can absolutely run games if you allow them too. For us, it’s accepting the challenge and understanding that God has given you some ability as well so just trust yourself.”

Kamari Lassiter

00:00—The challenge of facing Alabama’s Jalen Milroe 00:28—How secondary can improve 00:55—When UGA faced Alabama two years ago 01:28—Daylen Everette’s progression 01:57—Areas of improvement for Lassiter 02:35—Relationship with Jermaine Burton 03:04—Facing Jermaine Burton