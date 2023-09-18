Malaki Starks

0:00 - Red zone defense improvements 0:27 – How do you prepare your routine for a 7:30 kick 1:09 – When did you know Javon Bullard would be out 1:48 – What does Coach Brown say and do at halftime when down 2:07 – As a secondary what clicked against South Carolina 2:50 – Dan Jackson’s interception thoughts 3:09 – Where would you stack Spencer Rattler on how he played 4:11 – Do you feel a difference on your play from freshman to sophomore on nervousness 5:08 – What have you seen on Rara Thomas 5:37 – Any good stories from Jalon (Walker) 6:49 – How do you focus on playing against teams that have something to prove 7:13 – What do you learn from skull sessions, and what is your WHY? 8:12 – What is the key of playing multiple positions 9:27 – Facing Dominic Lovett in practice and last year

On improving the red zone defense… “The biggest part is just communication form the whole defense, everyone being on the same page. We’re moving as one-unit instead of a bunch of individuals. I think if we can get on the same page and just communicate better that will have a big part in it. On what changed in the second half of the South Carolina game… “I’d say it goes back to all being on the same page. When we went to halftime, Coach Smart told us, ‘Take it one moment at a time.’ They have a very good offense, they have very good players, so we knew eventually they were going to hit a play. It’s just how we responded to them hitting the play. At halftime we all came in, settled down, got on the same page, and just realized who we are. We all just stuck together and that’s where connection comes in, being able to lean on each other and have confidence in each other.” On WR Rara Thomas… “He's one of our elite wide receivers. What he does is amazing. He’s very competitive, he can go up and get the ball. Just to see him get better week by week, day by day, and him being able to showcase his talents is just awesome to see. I see him put in the work every day throughout the week.”

Dominic Lovett

0:00 – Thoughts about the last game 0:16 – How have you seen Rara Thomas grow 0:38 – Where is the offense right now 1:14 – What have been the issues in the red zone 1:46 – Does your clock speed up when opposing defenses pressure 2:27 – Mood in locker room at halftime 2:55 – Talk us through you transferring to Georgia 3:34 – How comfortable are you now as a Georgia Bulldog 4:13 – What is the message at halftime when down 4:45 – What has been the biggest challenge since you came to Georgia 5:18 – What is gameday like when you have a night game 6:09 – What music do you listen to prior to the game and how has Carson Beck developed 7:15 – What is your thought of the environment at Sanford Stadium 7:59 – What did you learn about Carson Beck on the way he performed after halftime 8:35 – Is there a different mentality when you know it is a quick pass called

On how the receivers played this weekend… “I felt that we played together and every ball that came our way, we made it count. We were moving the ball efficiently as an offense and as a unit, we did what we were supposed to do.” On how much of the offensive focus is on finishing the drives in the end zone… “For us, points are points, but we would like to finish with touchdowns. We don’t really think of it like that, we try and take it one play at a time. When we get down there, whether we get a touchdown or a field goal, we’re happy and we know our defense is going to stop our opponent. That’s how we really look at it.” On the mood in the locker room during halftime of the South Carolina game… “The coaching staff really just told us to take it one play at at time, one drive at a time, one moment at a time. They said not to play to the scoreboard but to go out there, to leave it all out there for your brothers and good things would happen.”

Smael Mondon

0:00 – Do you give any cracks at players when you make a tackle after others miss 0:35 – Redzone improvements 0:58 – Xavian Sorey’s progression and what is he like 1:37 – Any surreal moments when you are down at halftime 2:13 – Coming back from injuries 2:46 – Anything on how well Malaki Starks played better on defense 3:14 – Do you ever pay attention to people like Deion Sanders and what he is doing 3:43 – How much does it help you when DL is playing well 4:13 – What does a day look like to you with a night game 4:36 – Playing with Jamon Dumas-Johnson 5:06 – What is it like when you come to the sideline after team makes a mistake 5:38 – Coach Schumann on how he prepares you 6:17 – What did you learn from high school 7:13 – What did working during high school teach you about responsibility 7:54 – What does it mean that you came in with a dominant class