WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer met with the media on Monday to discuss the Crimson Tide's upcoming game against Georgia.
Linebacker Smael Mondon spoke to the media on Monday. Below are the highlights of what he had to say.
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's first press conference of Alabama week.
Top Dawgs for Week 3 of the NFL include several defensive standouts and another fourth-quarter comeback...
Jalon Walker remembers the feeling following Georgia's SEC Championship loss all too well.
The guys were joined by Marist High offensive coordinator and former Georgia letterman, Paul Etheridge.
