WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

Arian Smith

0:00 – After three games thoughts on play by receivers 0:25 – Where would you point as an area of concern after performance against Kentucky? 1:04 – Facing Alabama without Nick Saban? 1:34 – Do you relish going against teams that play more man-to-man? 2:02 – Do you use last December’s game as a motivator? 2:27 – What does Travaris Robinson bring to Georgia? 2:53 – Do the big explosive plays stick out with you? 3:49 – How does one become better in connecting with deep shots? 4:24 – Challenge of knowing having to face Alabama 5:07 – How much does the problem of the slow starts are talked about? 5:28 – Did you travel to Tuscaloosa back in 2020? 5:59 – Thoughts when you watch Ryan Williams?

On the assessment of the receivers through three games... “We’re in a good place. We’ve made some plays on the perimeter, and helped our team when we needed plays. I feel like we’ve come a long way, and we’ve still got ways to improve. I’m looking forward to the future and what else is to come.” On facing man-to-man coverage… “I love playing against man, because it gives me that opportunity to go against just one other person. It’s who’s going to come out on top. Are we better than them? That’s a coverage that we can show that, so I’m looking forward to that.” On the mental process of having big games like Alabama on the schedule… “We definitely have a chip on our shoulder, because we’re a good team just like they are. People can say what they say about the game or predictions, so we just try to not let it bother us and play the game like we do any other game. Coach tells us we don’t have to do anything different to win the game that we’ve been practicing, just do what you do in practice, and take it to Saturday.”

Smael Mondon

0:00 – Tell us about Jalen Milroe? 0:12 – your current Injury status 0:32 – What did you learn after Kentucky game? 1:02 – Different tactics on facing Jalen Milroe? 1:42 – What does last season’s loss to Alabama mean to you? 2:09 – What goes into making decisions on how you attack or react to a QB like Milroe? 2:34 – In terms of rivalries where does Alabama fit in? 3:27 – What is like facing Alabama without Nick Saban? 3:45 – What does a close road win do the team? 4:24 – Anyone on Georgia’s team help you prepare in facing Milroe?