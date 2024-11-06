WATCH: Jim Donnan previews Georgia at Ole Miss

in other news
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Tuesday night presser ahead of Ole Miss...
Key points from Mykel Williams' press conference
UGASports has the key points from Mykel Williams' Tuesday press conference.
Key points from Jared Wilson's press conference
UGASports has the key points from Jared Wilson's Tuesday press conference.
Key points from Kirby Smart's November 5 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's Tuesday press conference.
Following the Future: Georgia commits light up the scoreboards
We take a look at how Georgia commits and targets performed in Week 12 of the high school football season.
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recap Georgia's win over Florida and preview the upcoming game at Ole Miss. The two teams played last year. What is the difference this season? They also field questions from members at UGASports' YouTube and Facebook pages
WATCH
LISTEN
