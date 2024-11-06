Advertisement

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Tuesday presser

Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Tuesday night presser ahead of Ole Miss...

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from Mykel Williams' press conference

UGASports has the key points from Mykel Williams' Tuesday press conference.

 • Jed May
Key points from Jared Wilson's press conference

UGASports has the key points from Jared Wilson's Tuesday press conference.

 • Jed May
Key points from Kirby Smart's November 5 press conference

UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's Tuesday press conference.

 • Jed May
Following the Future: Georgia commits light up the scoreboards

We take a look at how Georgia commits and targets performed in Week 12 of the high school football season.

 • Trent Smallwood

Published Nov 6, 2024
WATCH: Jim Donnan previews Georgia at Ole Miss
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Staff
Twitter
@dayneyoung


Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recap Georgia's win over Florida and preview the upcoming game at Ole Miss. The two teams played last year. What is the difference this season? They also field questions from members at UGASports' YouTube and Facebook pages



WATCH

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

LISTEN

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

