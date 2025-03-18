WATCH: Georgia players after Tuesday's practice

Following Georgia's practice on March 18, seven players met with the media: KJ Bolden, Oscar Delp, Daylen Everette, Nate Frazier, Monroe Freeling, Jordan Hall, and Lawson Luckie.

KJ Bolden

0:00 – What is the number one thing you learned from Malaki Starks? 0:23 – Who else is at the safety position? 0:46 – Does it feel weird to be one of the leaders in the safety room? 1:20 – What are the keys to accepting hard coaching? 2:09 – Are there any freshmen that have impressed you? 2:39 – How have you adjusted to being in the teaching role? 3:21 – What have you seen from the new transfers in Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch? 4:02 – Have you noticed any improvement with the receivers and the number of dropped passes?

On what he learned from Malaki Starks… "Just being a competitor. Going every day at practice and trying to get 1% better every day. Every day is not going to be a good day for you, so you know you will have on and off days. Just going to practice every day trying to give 110% and trying to be the best you can be. That's the most I've learned from him."



Oscar Delp

0:00 – What can you tell us about the new tight ends? 0:32 – What was in the decision about coming back? 1:05 – What approach are you taking being the leader once again in the tight end group? 1:47 – What are you still trying to improve on? 2:03 – What was your feeling at the end of the season about how the offense performed? 3:00 - What did you mean to almost leave for the NFL? 3:19 – What did you mean by saying the offense lets things get to their head? 3:49 – How has Jaden Reddell progressed? 4:08 – Do you feel that the team has a chip on its shoulder since it hasn't won a national title in a few years?

On if the team feels a chip on their shoulder... "We're just trying to be the best that we can be. I think every year, every spring, the standard at Georgia is different. The standard at Georgia is to win a national championship and win it all. We don't go into a season thinking that's not going to happen, I think every year I've been here I should've had a national championship and there's things that have happened that stopped that. I don't think it's a difference between this spring and last spring. I think it's a new year, new guys, new faces and I like the mindset of everyone."

Daylen Everette

0:00 – What was the conversation like regarding the NFL and what went into it? 0:45 – What are the areas you can improve in? 1:07 – What wisdom do you try to impart to the younger guys? 1:41 – What new receivers are giving you and the secondary the most trouble? 2:15 – How much coaching do you need to provide to the new players? 2:51 – How does it feel being the old guy?

On what he could do better this year... "Just to continue playing the ball on the field and to sharpen up my man techniques and try to get more detailed. Even off the field to try and be a better leader for the younger guys and everybody else on the team."

Nate Frazier

0:00 – What is life like in spring practice at Georgia? 0:26 – What is the role like trying to be a leader in the running back room? 1:05 – Where does the juice come from in being a high energy guy? 1:26 – How do you see yourself as the leader? 2:04 – What have you seen from Bo Walker? 2:15 – What is your advice to Bo Walker since that was you last season? 2:45 – How did you get through some of the struggles from last season? 3:28 – What was going through your mind when Trevor Etienne was making his decision? 3:56 – What is your "why"? 4:25 – What have you seen from the new members of the offensive line?

On practice so far this spring… "It’s the standard. I'm just trying to grow in every process and build a great relationship with all of my teammates. Like you said, it's my first spring here so I'm just trying to grow with the team and find our identity."

Monroe Freeling

0:00 – What was your first impression of Juan Gaston? 0:28 – What is it like working with Earnest Greene? 0:55 – What areas of your game that you are trying to grow on? 1:18 – How much has Jahzare Jackson grown from being a basketball player? 1:53 – Why wasn’t the offensive line not a strength last season? 2:34 – How has the frustration from the OL performance at Sugar Bowl helped this group? 3:02 – Is there a hunger from this season’s offensive line? 3:38 – What haven’t you done this spring since your injury? 4:10 – Do you hear all the chatter about wanting to fire the coaches? 4:39 - Do you play a role in helping coach the younger players?

On his impressions of Juan Gaston Jr… "First impression, that's a big guy. Probably one of the biggest I've seen come to Georgia. He's a hard worker, always got a smile on his face, and he's coachable. It's all you can ask for."

Jordan Hsll

0:00 – How is your health? 0:22 – How do you mentally navigate your time with all the injuries? 1:18 – Who on the offensive line has matched your physicality? 2:20 – What was it like in your mind after the second injury? 3:40 – What did you learn from the older guys in the past, and what is your excitement that you get to use it? 4:50 – How would you describe what you see from Elijah Griffin? 5:31 – What have you seen from Joseph Jonah-Ajonye? 6:40 – What can you say about Ron Courson’s new role? 8:10 – What can you tell us about Christen Miller? 8:52 – How did you discuss with Christen what you are teaching the younger players?

On his health and how he is recovering from his injuries… “I would not say I’m 100% yet but I am better than before so that’s a plus. I’d say I’m at 75-80%. I’m just trying to work my way back up. At Georgia, you are never going to be 100% though so it really does not matter.”

Lawson Luckie

0:00 – Brother, Cannon Luckie 0:44 – What are your thoughts on Oscar Delp? 1:13 – What have you seen from the younger tight ends? 1:49 – What do you want to do differently as an offensive? 2:19 – What went wrong with the offensive line last season? 3:03 – What was going through your mind when things were going wrong after the Sugar Bowl? 3:47 – What have you seen from Jaden Reddell? 4:10 – What does it look like when a player like Oscar Delp says not to take anything off? 4:48 – What have the last few months been like with Gunner Stockton?