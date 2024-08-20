PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry02UlJWVFhZNkdaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTZSUlZUWFk2R1onLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

WATCH: Dylan Fairchild and CJ Allen

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

DYLAN FAIRCHILD




.

0:00—Mentioned the English class he was just in

0:20—His “journey” while at Georgia: not traveling, scout team, etc.

1:08—Jared Wilson, Drew Bobo, and Tate Ratledge at center

1:38—Branson Robinson’s rehab

2:18—Going up against Jalen Carter and others; His wrestling career

3:25—The new additions in Georgia’s running backs room

4:18—Gunner Stockton’s progression

4:59—His nickname “Pickle(s)”

5:21—Who (including teammates) he models his game after

6:08—His dedication, perseverance, toughness

7:10—running back Nate Frazier (“a unique personality”)

7:50—relationship with Matt Luke

8:35—Young, inexperienced defensive linemen

9:30—Comments on the offense as a whole (mentions defense)

10:18—Relationship and differences with Micah Morris

11:20—Favorite /most disliked thing about football

12:27—Effectiveness of Mykel Williams (“incredible hand-fighting”)

.

On his journey and his “why”…

“It was hard my first two years. Not traveling with the team is hard to do and just being on the scout team. We got a lot of guys that are going to go through the same thing I did and just being able to be a leader to them and being able to tell them ‘I did the same thing.’ It means a lot to me. Part of my why is going through that. Just going through that hard time being asked a question every day, ‘who are you going to be?’ and having an answer.”

On the center position…

“It’s working out great. I think we are going to be fine with (Drew) Bobo, Tate (Ratledge), Jared (Wilson), anybody at center. We’re confident in whoever we are going to put out there from week one all the way through wherever we end up in the playoffs. I think we will be fine no matter what we do.”

On Branson Robinson’s rehab journey in fall camp…

“Just his mentality. He’s got an incredible mentality, He was dealt some hard hands just with the injuries that he had being back to back. There’s a lot of guys that I’m sure on the team, me being one of them, I felt bad for him. I don't think he had an ounce of feeling sorry or self-pity in him. He was just ready to get back on the field and it shows. It shows in the way he shows up every day. He shows up ready to attack every day. It’s just a testament to his great mentality.”

.

CJ ALLEN



.

0:00—Has game “slowed down” for Allen since his playing time has increased?

0:43—What he wants to improve on

1:02—His “welcome to Georgia” moment

1:28—Comments on Branson Robinson’s comeback

1:48—relationship with Raylen Wilson

2:20—Hardest thing about playing ILB at the University of Georgia

2:44—Smael Mondon’s leadership

3:10—Jared Wilson’s (the entire offensive line) speed

3:30—What/who helped him last season

4:02—Mentality of facing Clemson in opener

4:35—His reasons for choosing Georgia

5:08—Joenel Aguero’s progress during fall camp

5:33—His learning process last season

5:58—The defense’s progression as the opener nears

6:33—His “dream” of playing in-state

6:56—When he had “full grasp” of the defense

7:20—Any “Kirby-microphone moment”?

7:46—Playing for Glenn Schumann

8:28—Raylen Wilson making the Freshman All-SEC Team

8:50—Representing his hometown—a big part of his “why”

9:28—His football camp this past offseason

10:05—Does the state of Georgia have the best high school football?

.

On improvements he has made in the offseason…

“The biggest thing for me really was just having confidence. Things like making the correct calls, putting guys in the right spots and just being a problem solver for the defense.”

On what the hardest thing about playing inside linebacker at Georgia…

“The hardest thing is that you are the quarterback of the whole defense, so everyone is looking at you to make the calls each play. It’s an honor. You can look at it as an honor or as pressure but for me it’s an honor.”

On having a big opening game..

“I feel like we approach every game with the same mentality. It is always fun to face a team like Clemson in the first game of the season. Regardless of who we play we are going to approach the season and the game in the same way.”

