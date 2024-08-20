On his journey and his “why”…

“It was hard my first two years. Not traveling with the team is hard to do and just being on the scout team. We got a lot of guys that are going to go through the same thing I did and just being able to be a leader to them and being able to tell them ‘I did the same thing.’ It means a lot to me. Part of my why is going through that. Just going through that hard time being asked a question every day, ‘who are you going to be?’ and having an answer.”

On the center position…

“It’s working out great. I think we are going to be fine with (Drew) Bobo, Tate (Ratledge), Jared (Wilson), anybody at center. We’re confident in whoever we are going to put out there from week one all the way through wherever we end up in the playoffs. I think we will be fine no matter what we do.”

On Branson Robinson’s rehab journey in fall camp…

“Just his mentality. He’s got an incredible mentality, He was dealt some hard hands just with the injuries that he had being back to back. There’s a lot of guys that I’m sure on the team, me being one of them, I felt bad for him. I don't think he had an ounce of feeling sorry or self-pity in him. He was just ready to get back on the field and it shows. It shows in the way he shows up every day. He shows up ready to attack every day. It’s just a testament to his great mentality.”