Brett Thorson

0:00 – How is the whole "podcast thing" going? 0:39 – What was situation with your podcast after Zion Logue left? 1:14 – How did the scrimmage go (and talk about extra year of eligibility)? 3:06 – What have you learned about Tate Ratledge during the podcasts? 4:01 – Have you perfected the Southern accent yet? 4:39 – How have you fared with Will Snellings? 5:58 – Hanging out with Peyton Woodring 7:10 – How is Gunner Stockton as a roommate and how has he progressed? 8:04 – What was Christmas like with the Stocktons, and talk about the Ray Guy award? 10:11 – Mindset of position considering UGA's success on offense 11:27 – Coach Hartley as special team’s coordinator? 12:13 – Has Gunner Stockton’s father talked about his playing days?

On the podcast with Tate Ratledge … “He’s himself, he’s a funny guy, it’s enjoyable, it makes the podcast fun. We kind of sit there and just talk, there's a script of ideas we go over, but there is no set script that we have to talk about.. We just talk really and you forget the cameras are there.” On the Ray Guy Award …

“It’s not something I actively go out and look into. The season is five-six months away, definitely not thinking about that or individual accolades. I have to focus on spring ball. We have four more practices, a scrimmage, then G day. That's my focus, and I know in May I get to go back to Australia and work more on my punting.”

Dan Jackson

0:00 – Competition at safety 0:29 – How do you help educate younger players in your position? 1:08 – What have you seen from Joenel Aguero? 1:27 – Where do you feel your role is on the team being one of the older players? 1:53 – What is it like playing for coach Travaris Robinson? 2:21 – Playing with Damon Wilson? 2:48 – Are you still a walk-on and is NIL paying for you? 3:09 – NIL partnership 3:35 – What went into his decision to come back? 4:05 – What are your thoughts on how the first scrimmage went? 4:32 – What does Arian Smith and Dillon Bell bring, plus the new receivers? 5:05 – What is like to have you and other seniors back on defense? 5:38 – What advice do you have for KJ Bolden? 6:14 – What do you see from Dominic Lovett? 6:52 – What do you see from Carson Beck and him dealing with new receivers? 7:18 – Are you happy when you go full speed to tackle players like Roderick Robinson? 7:59 – How is it facing Dillon Bell in practice? 8:43 – Learning experience since first season

On the competition at safety and how spring practice has gone so far… “I think it's been a great spring. Everybody has shown up to work every day and gotten after it. All age groups, everyone has been getting after it. On coaching up the younger guys while also competing for playing time … “We’re not really worried about a depth chart right now. We’re all just trying to be the best that we can be as a group and work on communicating with each other. We’re all trying to learn right now, and that is what the spring is for.”

Dominic Lovett

00:00—Difference in the spring compared to last 00:29—His improvement in the physical game (i.e., blocking) 1:04—Advice to three transfer wide receivers 1:46—Dillon Bell’s development 2:28—On facing teammates (defensive backs) in practice, getting their advice 3:38—Chemistry with Carson Beck, other UGA quarterbacks 4:35—Connection point with Carson Beck 5:30—What excites him the most about UGA’s offense 6:11—The absorbing process of the offensive playbook 7:41—Selection process while in the transfer portal 8:59—Did he live up to his expectations last season? 10:12—One-on-one vs. Joenel Aguero 11:13—Arian Smith’s improvement this spring