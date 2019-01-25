New defensive backs coach Charlton Warren signed a three-year contract worth $600,000 per season, according to an open records request obtained by UGASports.com.

The contract, which went into Jan. 18, runs through June 30, 2022,

A native Atlanta,, Warren spent last season coaching cornerbacks at Florida after coaching Tennessee’s defensive backs and serving as the program’s special teams coordinator in 2017.

He’s also coached at North Carolina (2015-16) and Nebraska (2014) after working with his alma mater at the Air Force Academy from 2005 to 2013.

“Charlton is from Atlanta and has a wide range of experience coaching defensive football at several universities and conferences around the country,” said UGA Head coach Kirby Smart in a statement. “His entire coaching career has been on the defensive side of the ball and especially defensive backs. He has developed an outstanding record and reputation in the coaching profession, and he’ll bring great knowledge and energy to our staff.”

With Warren's hiring, the only piece of coaching business left for Smart is to announce his defensive coordinators.

Sources state that title is expected to go to current outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning, either as the sole coordinator or perhaps in a co-defensive coordinator role.

There's no word on when Smart plans to make the decision public.



