As of writing this, Georgia is a 44 point favorite over UMass. The huge spread is warranted, based on the opponent's resume. The Minutemen have given up an average of 41 points per game. The total climbs to 47 points per game vs. FBS opponents with a record .500 or better. Here are some vulnerabilities Georgia should exploit en route to a prolific day offensively.

Run opportunities

D'Andre Swift has been the nation's most dynamic running back over the last two weeks. With Georgia's great blocking and UMass's lackluster team speed, Swift will have plenty of room to make people miss and barrel down the field for chunk yards.

D'Andre Swift will have changes to show shifty moves.

UMass is susceptible to the quarterback keeper on the read-option. BYU ran their quarterback eight times, averaging seven yards per carry including the 33 yard gain below. Justin Fields will have plenty of field in front of him if he continues to run.

Justin Fields should be able to pad the stat sheet.

Pass opportunities

If Georgia opts to work on their redzone passing game, they will have an easier time moving the pocket than they have in previous weeks. Georgia Southern and BYU scored touchdowns against UMass on a variety of different routes.

Georgia Southern had passing success on UMass in the red zone.

BYU receivers found space in the middle of the field versus UMass.

BYU liked the one-on-one matchups in the redzone.

Defensive pass rush

Expect Georgia's defensive front seven to pick up a higher-than-normal sack total. Last week, BYU found it could create pressure with a four-man rush. D'Andre Walker and Monty Rice should be licking their chops.

WR: Andy Isabella

UMass' Andy Isabella is the nation's leading wide receiver with 1,479 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 5'10 senior is a speedy guy who routinely bails his quarterback out of potential negative plays.

Andy Isabella is a semi-finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

UMass rushing

If UMass works its way into the red zone, its offense is much more likely to load up on blockers and try to find a gap on the stretch run. Their pass blocking tends not to hold up well enough in the red area to keep the quarterback off the ground.

UMass shies away from passing in the red zone.

Overall takeaway