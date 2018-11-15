Video scouting report: UMass
As of writing this, Georgia is a 44 point favorite over UMass. The huge spread is warranted, based on the opponent's resume. The Minutemen have given up an average of 41 points per game. The total climbs to 47 points per game vs. FBS opponents with a record .500 or better.
Here are some vulnerabilities Georgia should exploit en route to a prolific day offensively.
Run opportunities
D'Andre Swift has been the nation's most dynamic running back over the last two weeks. With Georgia's great blocking and UMass's lackluster team speed, Swift will have plenty of room to make people miss and barrel down the field for chunk yards.
UMass is susceptible to the quarterback keeper on the read-option. BYU ran their quarterback eight times, averaging seven yards per carry including the 33 yard gain below. Justin Fields will have plenty of field in front of him if he continues to run.
Pass opportunities
If Georgia opts to work on their redzone passing game, they will have an easier time moving the pocket than they have in previous weeks. Georgia Southern and BYU scored touchdowns against UMass on a variety of different routes.
Defensive pass rush
Expect Georgia's defensive front seven to pick up a higher-than-normal sack total. Last week, BYU found it could create pressure with a four-man rush. D'Andre Walker and Monty Rice should be licking their chops.
WR: Andy Isabella
UMass' Andy Isabella is the nation's leading wide receiver with 1,479 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 5'10 senior is a speedy guy who routinely bails his quarterback out of potential negative plays.
UMass rushing
If UMass works its way into the red zone, its offense is much more likely to load up on blockers and try to find a gap on the stretch run. Their pass blocking tends not to hold up well enough in the red area to keep the quarterback off the ground.
Overall takeaway
Georgia is a superior football team with more speed and size all over the field. UMass was able to keep last week's game vs. BYU close for a half only because of Cougar turnovers. If Georgia plays a clean game, they should build a lead early and cruise to a big win.