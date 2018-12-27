Video scouting report: Texas
New Year's Day will be only the fifth time Georgia and Texas have played in a football game. The last matchup was the 10-9 Georgia victory in the 1984 Cotton Bowl.
The other three games were played between 1949-1958, and all won by Texas.
The 2018 version of the Longhorns show substantial progress made in Tom Herman's brief tenure. There are still areas of inconsistency, however. Texas has engaged in shootouts with Oklahoma and West Virginia. They've lost games to Maryland and Oklahoma State. And they've barely squeaked by Kansas and Baylor.
Passing offense
Starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger has had a very solid year: 25 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and a 64 percent completion percentage.
He has a pair of big wideouts and is willing to throw it up and let them make plays. His favorite target is Lil'Jordan Humphrey (79 catches, 1,109 yards, 9 touchdowns).
Texas' next leading receiver is Collin Johnson (65 catches, 945 yards, seven touchdowns).
The Johnson touchdown below was made possible because Oklahoma gave Ehlinger 7-8 seconds to throw the football. The Sooners had a three-man rush plus a spy.
