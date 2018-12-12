Georgia and Texas are two of the most storied programs in college football history, and they have only played four times (Texas leads the series 3-1). The most recent contest was 35 years ago in the 1984 Cotton Bowl.

It was Georgia's first year of the post-Herschel era. The Bulldogs averaged 275 rushing yards/game in Herschel Walker's 1982 Heisman Trophy-winning season. That average dropped to 230 rushing yards/game in 1983.

The Bulldogs entered the bowl game with a 9-1-1 record (loss to Auburn, tie with Clemson). Texas was undefeated, and would capture the national championship with a win over Georgia and a victory by Miami (Fla.) over Nebraska later that night in the Orange Bowl.

The AP Poll's top seven entering the bowl season: 1) Nebraska (11-0); 2) Texas (11-0); 3) Auburn (10-1); 4) Illinois (10-1), 5) Miami (10-1); 6) SMU (10-1); and 7) Georgia (9-1-1).

Notably, Georgia had lost six out of their last seven bowl games, the lone win being the 1981 Sugar Bowl to win the national championship.

Here's a look back at the 1984 Cotton Bowl.