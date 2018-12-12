Video rewind: Georgia vs. Texas 1984 Cotton Bowl
Georgia and Texas are two of the most storied programs in college football history, and they have only played four times (Texas leads the series 3-1). The most recent contest was 35 years ago in the 1984 Cotton Bowl.
It was Georgia's first year of the post-Herschel era. The Bulldogs averaged 275 rushing yards/game in Herschel Walker's 1982 Heisman Trophy-winning season. That average dropped to 230 rushing yards/game in 1983.
The Bulldogs entered the bowl game with a 9-1-1 record (loss to Auburn, tie with Clemson). Texas was undefeated, and would capture the national championship with a win over Georgia and a victory by Miami (Fla.) over Nebraska later that night in the Orange Bowl.
The AP Poll's top seven entering the bowl season: 1) Nebraska (11-0); 2) Texas (11-0); 3) Auburn (10-1); 4) Illinois (10-1), 5) Miami (10-1); 6) SMU (10-1); and 7) Georgia (9-1-1).
Notably, Georgia had lost six out of their last seven bowl games, the lone win being the 1981 Sugar Bowl to win the national championship.
Here's a look back at the 1984 Cotton Bowl.
Primitive TV graphics:
Older telecasts are always a reminder of how far technological advances have come. These were the graphics used to open the broadcast. And VHS home recordings fade over the years.
This game was on CBS with Lindsey Nelson as the play-by-plan man, Pat Haden as the analyst, and Pat O' Brien on the sideline.
Entrance
The words "steer roping" and "cotton picking" were painted on Georgia's entrance banner.
Georgia starters
Offense sputters
Texas had the top ranked defense in the nation. Georgia was unable to figure it out on the opening drive, as John Lastinger threw a low pass to his fullback, Barry Young. This incompletion led to a punt.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news