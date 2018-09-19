Video scouting report: Missouri
Georgia's pass defense to face toughest test thus far of 2018 season
There haven't been eight months of trash talk, as with South Carolina. There haven't been decades of ire, as there has been with Florida or Tennessee. There are no "old man football" sound bites.
That's the scariest part of the Missouri game.
This game isn't heavily ballyhooed. And when the time for pleasantries to the media ends, Georgia will be playing an SEC road game at 11 a.m. local time against one of the best quarterbacks in the country. It's a business trip in every sense of the overly used cliché.
Pressure Drew Lock
Georgia must find a pass rush to make Drew Lock uncomfortable. Purdue's three-man rush on 3rd and long gives Lock 4.4 seconds in the pocket. It feels like eternity. He probably even had another three seconds if he needed it.
The entire scoring offense runs through Lock. He is responsible for 13 of the 15 Missouri offensive touchdowns (11 passing, 2 running). Georgia must force Lock to make decisions quickly, in hopes of the future NFL QB making a mistake.
