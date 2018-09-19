There haven't been eight months of trash talk, as with South Carolina. There haven't been decades of ire, as there has been with Florida or Tennessee. There are no "old man football" sound bites.

That's the scariest part of the Missouri game.

This game isn't heavily ballyhooed. And when the time for pleasantries to the media ends, Georgia will be playing an SEC road game at 11 a.m. local time against one of the best quarterbacks in the country. It's a business trip in every sense of the overly used cliché.