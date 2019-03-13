We asked and the DawgVent voted. Who are your favorite players of the Kirby Smart era? Any player was eligible, as long as he played for Georgia from 2016 to now. With each of your favorites, we will provide a video collection of some of their best plays and memorable moments in the red and black.

#9: Rodrigo Blankenship

A former walk-on (now on scholarship) from Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Blankenship was one in a mix of replacements for long-time kicker Marshall Morgan. Blankenship and William Ham fought for roles early in Kirby Smart's inaugural season. Blankenship won the job.

Iconic play: Longest kick in Rose Bowl history

Blankenship nails a 55-yard field goal to close the first half of the Rose Bowl.

Oklahoma had just scored a touchdown with ten seconds left in the first half to stretch its lead to 31-14. With only six seconds on the clock, Kirby Smart had Jake Fromm throw a nine yard completion to Terry Godwin. It gave Blankenship a chance at the longest field goal of his career. The Sooners called a timeout to ice him. Still, Blankenship lined up and confidently booted it for three crucial points as the Bulldogs embarked on a second half comeback.

Other notable plays:

Blankenship kicks a game winning field goal vs. Kentucky in 2016.

Blankenship kicked three field goals in the national championship game.

Blankenship is almost automatic on extra point attempts.

A fumbled snap was still converted for an extra point vs. Tennessee.

Approaching his career long, Blankenship nails a 53 yard field goal.

Blankenship has routinely neutralized opposing kick returners.

Personality:

Blankenship lit up Georgia Twitter in 2016 when he kicked the game winner vs. Kentucky and then conducted the postgame interview with his helmet on. Between his black goggles and quirky personality, Blankenship has become a fan favorite. He regularly gets the loudest ovation in Sanford Stadium pre-game festivities.

Blankenship interviews with ESPN following a game winning kick.

Kirby Smart even tried on the specs for an interview.

Blankenship has become a social media celebrity with the hashtag #RespectTheSpecs. Below, he poses for a photo with Ric Flair.

Happy Birthday to THE Rolex wearin, diamond ring wearin, kiss stealin, WOO! wheelin dealin, limousine ridin, jet flyin son of a gun! @RicFlairNatrBoy #RespectTheFlair #RespectTheSpecs pic.twitter.com/e3NYDRSqUV — Rodrigo Blankenship (@RodTheKicker3) February 25, 2019

Social media also responded well to the photo of Blankenship and Quavo from the Rose Bowl.